THERE was dancing in the streets and frolicking - just the kind of fun Creswick residents say the town needed from a busy weekend. CresFest, the inaugural Creswick folk festival, had the town buzzing with more than 300 performers taking to stages across the township. This comes after extensive flooding in the area earlier this year as residents began to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions. WATCH for a taste of CresFest below Creswick resident Belinda Paine, who welcomed family from Eganstown, said the festival was such "amazing fun" after such a long, tough time. "It is nice to see people happy in town and not worried about what has happened and what people have been facing," Ms Paine said. CresFest drew artists from across the state. Bulgari dancer Tsvetina Arabajieva said her dance group performed in the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show on Friday night then could hardly wait to be back in action in Creswick the next day. "It's is lovely coming from Melbourne, getting out of the city and doing a little trip like this," Ms Arabajieva said. "A few of us have our kids her and children performing...We're loving any gig we can get into and have some fun." Smythesdale's Jeannette Vervaart spent time listening to different musical acts with her grandchildren, who were visiting from Timboon. Ms Vervaart also took them to see children's classic The Magic Pudding in the Creswick Museum. "It's good to see people out and about and keeping to the rules," Ms Vervaart said. "The music is spread out and that means people have to walk a bit, it's keeping people moving, so it feels safe." The festival, which started on Friday night, features galas, concerts, a talent quest, busking competition, instrumental workshops, youth events, bush dancing and film. Creswick Market also had music on an open-air stage. Face-painting and food stalls helped add to the festival atmosphere. Creswick North Primary School principal Matthew Reyntjes said it was great to see the town so busy and with so many visitors. At the same time, Mr Reyntjes said CresFest was important for the community. The school hosted a barbecue outside IGA and Mr Reyntjes said it was great to feel part of the community once more. "It's been very interactive here with the buskers getting the crowd involved and people stopping by outside the supermarket - that's really helping us, too," Mr Reyntjes said. "There's a wonderful community feeling and it's been great having people together again and coming out in support. "It's nice for us to get into town - because we're a bit out of town - and be involved in the community." IN OTHER NEWS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/ff249b3b-62af-414a-b598-45e0ade0e403.jpg/r0_217_4151_2562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg