Western United has Jamie Young to thank for a result, the veteran keeper saving a last-minute penalty to deny Central Coast Mariners livewire Jason Cummings a hattrick and salvage his side a 2-2 draw on a testing day in Ballarat. After controlling possession United found itself down on the stroke of half-time after a corner fortuitously rebounded off an unaware Cummings into the back of the net. The hosts drew level almost immediately through an own goal before an Aleksandar Prijovic header put United in front. The lead would only last a minute with the Mariners walking their way through the midfield before Cummings buried a mid-range shot into the bottom corner. The striker would have a golden chance to win it for his side after the Mariners earned a controversial 90th-minute penalty after a VAR review. Replays appeared to show United centre back Leo Lacroix throw Marco Urena the ground while trying to defend a cross. Cummings stepped up to the spot but Young was equal to the task, diving sharply to his left to keep the score level. "It's a shocker. It's a terrible penalty, man, I'm fuming," Cummings told Paramount Plus after the game. "The boys (had) done well today as well and we bring it back to 2-2 there and then I've got a chance to score from the penalty spot. I should score there, man. I'm gutted. "I let the boys down a wee bit there at the end, so I'm fuming. I'm always fuming after games but that's my bread and butter that, so I'm just gutted I missed. "... Should have been three points, man. I'm not going to sleep tonight." The penalty wasn't the only VAR controversy in the match with United coach John Aloisi believing the Mariners' first goal was a handball. Referee Lachlan Keevers was advised to review the decision after replays appeared to show the ball glance off Cummings' arm en route to goal. "From live I thought it was a handball but I didn't see the replay after that," United coach John Aloisi said. "The referee said that he couldn't tell because the monitor was too small. That's strange for me. "If they called him over they clearly thought it was handball and then if they have a bigger monitor or a bigger screen then they need to make the decision." Western United returns for its final game in Ballarat for the season on Saturday to host the Wellington Phoenix, who suffered a 6-0 loss to Melbourne City on Saturday afternoon. It will be the first ever A-League match played at Morshead Park, kicking off at 2:05pm.

