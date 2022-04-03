news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have started their campaign in style, rallying late against the Bendigo Pioneers to bag a five-goal win. Aaron Cadman and Brady Wright were electric in the forward line for the visitors, bagging four goals apiece in the 13.12 (90) to 8.11 (59) triumph. Debutants Hugh Bond and Brady Wright were named among the Rebels' best, alongside Cadman, James Van Es, Jamieson Ballantyne and Tristan Maple. Bond was a defensive workhorse for his side, laying a game-high nine tackles, while racking up 16 disposals, four inside-50s and bagging a goal. Maple was among the Rebels' major ballwinners, finishing with 23 disposals, as well as Ballantyne (21 disposals), Hamish Sinnott (18 disposals) and Joel Freijah (18 disposals, one goal). The Rebels were put to the sword early, behind 2.2 (14) to 4.1 (25) at the end of the first quarter. A four-goal second term wrestled back the lead, but the Rebels were never truly granted a sense of comfort. The Pioneers, led by Jason Gillbee (two goals, 25 disposals), staged a midgame resistance to cut the deficit to one point heading into the final quarter. From there the Rebels, who had over 10 debutants, showed experience that belied their age, weathering the assualt before launching an attack of their own with a 36-point final term. Joining Bond, Cadman, Wright and Freijah on the goalkickers list were debutants Brody Pope and Beau Tedcastle, as well as top-age player Myles McCluggage. The Rebels in round three against the Geelong Falcons at C.E Brown Reserve at 7pm on Thursday, April 14. Earlier in the day, the Rebels' under-16 boys side marked its first game of the season with a 10.13 (73) to 7.7 (49) win against the Pioneers. Sam Lalor was named the futures side's player of the day. "(The most important thing I got out of today) was knowing that you don't have to touch the ball to impact the game," he said after the game. "It was a big ground so it was a bit tough on the running side but the boys did well in the middle."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/452b4494-693f-4a59-9c63-32fa27588cd5.jpg/r0_98_3125_1864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg