A season that had its challenges has ended on a joyous note for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, recording back-to-back wins for the first time with a 6.11 (47) to 1.6 (12) triumph against the Bendigo Pioneers. Olivia Leonard was named the Rebels' best, bagging a goal in her new role at the attacking end of the ground. "It's been a bit different in the forward line having come from the back line and the midfield. But, all the girls have been really good helping me out and offering a lot of direction. It's been a lot of fun," she said. "The end of the year we've definitely finished on a high note, it's been so good. Everything we've been working on at training has come together in the past couple of weeks." Lily Jordan and Jamie-Lee Speakman were the Rebels' main attacking threats, bagging two goals apiece, while Paige Glover joined Leonard on the goalkickers' list. The Rebels were made to work on enemy soil, falling behind 1.2 (8) to 0.2 (2) at the end of the first term. The visitors wrestled momentum in the second quarter, storming out to a 20-point lead at the main break. From there, the Rebels displayed their continued improvement, shutting out the Pioneers without sacrificing any of their attacking aggression. Next on the radar for a host of the Rebels' best is Vic Country's under-18 national championships match against South Australia on April 16.

