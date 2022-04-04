'It is like a merry-go-round': young man's roaring drug addiction repeatedly lands him in prison

news, latest-news,

A young man's string of ice-fuelled offending ended with a long stint in prison when he was caught after driving dangerously and colliding with another vehicle with two young children inside. Dylan Scutcheon, 21, had stolen cars, driven while disqualified, broken into a home, stolen people's personal items and caused damage to property in the six months before his arrest. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Friday the young man's methamphetamine addiction and association with drug-using friends was driving his criminal behaviour. "The issue is an addiction to methamphetamine. This is the issue I seem to say on a daily basis to the court," defence barrister Amanda Hurst said. Scutcheon appeared via video link from custody to the court and pleaded guilty to 22 charges, beginning with stealing petrol and driving disqualified in March 2021 and continuing offending until October that year. He stole a car from outside a Ballan property in August 2021, with specialised automotive tools inside. The court heard Scutcheon stole items from a car and appeared to have attempted to steal the car, leaving wires hanging out of the ignition barrel in September 2021. The same day he attempted to break into an Alfredton property through a laundry window but left when he was disturbed by the victim. He then travelled to a Golden Point address where he entered the backyard, then into the garage through the pedestrian door and used a brick to smash the window of a car inside. Scutcheon was charged with car theft for refusing to return a car to an associate and stole a $200 box of wine from a Carbonis Restaurant delivery truck. It was October 4 when he drove dangerously on Scott Parade, crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with another car, sending it out of control with the driver and children aged three and 17-months inside. He was arrested shortly afterwards when he fled from the scene and stolen items, homemade mace and a boxcutter were found in his car. Ms Hurst said Scutcheon was spending longer and longer periods in custody, with most of his last two years spent in prison. She said he had a 'roaring' addiction to methamphetamine but was motivated to stay clean on his release because he now had a three-week-old baby daughter, a partner and an offer of work. "His rehabilitation of course would be of great benefit to the community....It is like a merry-go-round at the moment, he gets out and goes back in. He is wasting his life," she said. Magistrate Mark Stratmann said Scutcheon had disregarded the safety of himself and other road users and people's right to maintain their own private property. "If the tables were turned and someone broke into their own homes and stole their own property, what would their response be?," he said. "It is that exercise of stepping into someone else's shoes which a lot of offenders seem unable to do." Scutcheon has spent six months in prison. Mr Stratmann said he wanted him to be assessed for a community corrections order that could help him break his 'worrying cycle'. Scutcheon will return to court this week for sentencing. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/2fd2d8c9-080f-49dd-83e1-37dec8a509fd.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg