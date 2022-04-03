news, latest-news,

ABOUT 20 years have passed since Lois Trimble and Elaine Owen's mother died with dementia. The idea they could walk in bright outfits and make every step count towards better support and awareness for other families facing the disease had them out in force at Lake Wendouree on Sunday morning, flanked by their daughters and Ms Trimble's great-granddaughters. Phylis Davies was the former post-mistress in Black Hill. While Ms Trimble grew up in Stawell, and now lives in Horsham, Ms Owen mostly grew up in Ballarat. Together, wearing a picture of their mother on ornage hi-vis shirts they felt Ballarat's Memory Walk and Jog was important for the region. "And Mum loved the lake when she lived here," Ms Trimble said. "She was 79 years old and died just before her 80th birthday...It is such a debilitating condition. Any support for carers and research is so important." About 375 walkers and runners took part in the three and six-kilometre lake courses to support Dementia Australia's work in Victoria. This high participation set the event on track to break its $50,000 fundraising goal. Dementia Australia describes dementia as a large group of illnesses that cause a progressive decline in a person's functioning. Data from before the pandemic showed more than 3,100 people in Ballarat were living with dementia and this was projected to ore than double in the next 30 years. Meg Curnow, who co-hosted the first do-it-yourself Memory Walk in 2019, said it was incredible to see how much the event had grown in such a short time. Ms Curnow's mum Wilma was diagnosed with early on-set dementia aged 57 and has also been a key champion for dementia awareness in the city. "It's awesome how the event's grown so much with everyone coming together," Ms Curnow said. "Mum knew the event was on today and could hardly wait to get here once she woke up. You can see she's just so happy." A band of St John of God nurses, from ground and two west, made sure to capture attention dressed as bright pink fairies for the walk. Nurse Paula Dwyer, whose grandmother died with dementia 20 years ago this week, said this was a fun way to raise awareness for dementia. "We all know someone who's affected by dementia. We work with people living with dementia," Ms Dwyer said. "We went bright pink because life's too short - we want to bring a smile to people's faces."

