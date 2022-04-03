news, latest-news,

UPDATE: Successful Ballarat and Clarendon College captain of the boats Ellie McClure has paid tribute to the teammates after success at the National Rowing Championships at Lake Nagambie. It's been pretty amazing," she said. "We got through each race and nationals was the end of season goal. "No College crew has ever won all three of those races (Head of the Lake, Head of the Schoolgirls and Nationals), so that was definitely our aim. "We weren't too stressed with the start, we knew they were a fast crew starting out of the blocks, so we just had to do our race and our process." McClure said the team would go their separate way now heading into winter sports including football and netball. "It's a bit sad, there were a few tears at the end of the race, it was pretty amazing to finish it off with a win," she said. "We knew we has some strong girls in the crew, but we could never have expected to be this successful. We knew there would be tough competition at nationals and our under 21 races and racing the Olympians when we did were really good races to set us up." EARLIER: BALLARAT and Clarendon College's champion coxed four girls boat has completed the perfect season, being crowned national schoolgirls champions at the Australian Rowing Championships held at Lake Negambie. Just two days after winning the national under-19 crown, the crew of Katie Jackson, Ruby Lovel, Ellie McClure, Lucy Richardson and cox Baeley Tucker pulled away from South Australia's Wilderness School over the final 1000m of the 2000m course to win by almost 10 seconds. Ballarat and Clarendon College's time was 7 minutes 49.63 seconds. It is the perfect ending to a season which has also brought them Head of the Lake and Victorian Head of the Schoolgirls success, a race which they won by 24 seconds over a 1500m course. She said earlier victory in the under-19s, coming from behind to defeat Wesley, gave the crew the mindset that anything was possible. "We just had to chip away and luckily we were able to push away by the end." Ballarat and Clarendon College's head of rowing Tom Nash said it was a thrilling conclusion to the season with the crew bringing home the school's first national title since 2005. "We've been thrilled with the performance of them all season, but it's pretty exciting to cap it off with a national title on Friday and then today, in their last ever row, to win schoolgirls national title, it's pretty special to them and their coach Nicki (Plucinski)," Nash said. "They are a crew who has worked incredibly hard since the start of term three in 2021. They deserve all the success that have come their way." Nash was loathe to name it a 'once in a generation' boat as has been discussed in recent weeks. "I've been thinking about this a little bit, but I almost find that the wrong term to use now as they are a group of girls who have worked hard," he said. "To me saying that makes it sound like anyone could rock up and coach them and they'd do well, that's not the case, they all work incredibly hard, five girls and coach who have put in an enormous amount of work who have had goals that they have set at a really early stage. "Nicki has been a big part of the school as a rower and student and she's come in and done a really good job, coaching some of those girls for the past three seasons. "We've gone out with a big bang now and it's quite emotional it's all over. "Also for our senior boys crew, they also made it into the A final, they should be proud of the season they've put in as well, they've had quite an interrupted schedule since head of the lake with COVID issues, so we're equally as proud of the boys as the girls as well."

