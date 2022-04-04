'More than cakes': Sebastopol Country Women's Association's cause to celebrate

news, latest-news,

MORE than just cake-baking and preserves - although still important ingredients for some - Country Women's Association must keep evolving, Sebastopol branch leaders say. The strong sense of togetherness and support, for each other and their community, is what has united the Sebastopol branch for 70 years. CWA state deputy president Jennifer Nola will travel to Ballarat for the event on Monday afternoon, keen to meet the women who are following in her mother's footsteps in Sebastopol. Sebastopol branch president Susan Pitman said Victorian branches were formed more than 90 years ago, predominantly as a support network for farmers wives. Ms Pitman said the premise to continue working to improve conditions for women and children in the community was still as important as ever. "We used to run debutante balls and work to support the mental [asylum]. We support Berry Street now, Eureka Mums and Ballarat Soup Bus," Ms Pitman said. "Women still need support and friendship. A lot of women when they are new in town make contact with us, because they know the CWA welcomes all without prejudice." Ms Pitman said the CWA, as a whole, had played vital roles in establishing maternal and child health services in communities and safe, supportive places where mothers could call in to breastfeed or change their babies when in town. Lobbying farm safety issues have also remained high on the CWA's agenda. IN OTHER NEWS The CWA's Ballarat region features 10 sister branches from Scarsdale to Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh. Buninyong, which was one of the state's oldest clubs has folded with many members now part of Sebastopol ranks. Ms Pitman said there were branches to suit all women and their interests. "Age has caught up with a lot of branches...we're still going strong," Ms Pitman said. "We're a friendly group and we support each other." Any interested women are welcome to join the branch's open afternoon tea and entertainment at the Sebastopol RSL from 1.30 - and this is an occasion with a cake to celebrate. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/c643d2b6-0bfa-4fbd-87c7-db32783c5cf3.jpg/r0_232_4617_2841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg