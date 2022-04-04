'Passionate craft people will drive a long way': Craft fair attracts visitors to Ballarat

news, latest-news,

The experience of the pandemic has attracted more people to crafting and new faces to Ballarat for the Craft Alive fair, organisers say. More than 3000 people attended the craft show at Civic Hall and the Mining Exchange on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. "We are certainly up with normal numbers if not ahead," event organiser Brett Dowling said. Statewide Sewing Centre Ballarat store manager of 34 years Wendy Martell said she enjoyed meeting people with a shared interest during the fair, including people from different areas of the state. Mr Dowling said people travelled from Melbourne, Geelong, the Mornington Peninsula, Horsham, Shepparton and other areas. "Passionate craft people will drive a long way for the supplies, for the classes and to meet people," he said. "There are familiar faces that join us from one year to the next, but we have also seen some new faces. "COVID-19 has definitely introduced a new audience to crafting." See our gallery of photos from Ballarat's Craft Alive event below. Ms Martell said quilting had become a popular pastime. Fellow Craft Alive Ballarat stallholder and hand quilter Annie London of Designer Stitches agreed. "Lots of people are interested in quilting," she said. "When people see how it is done they realise it is so basic." Ms London, from the Mornington Peninsula, designs and manufactures needlework kits in French and Shadow Trapunto, an unusual technique that dates back to the 1600s. She said she would like to return to Ballarat to host stalls at future Craft Alive events. It is the first year Craft Alive moved from its previous home at the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre to Ballarat's CBD, with the event spread across the two central venues. "We look forward to being in Ballarat again next year around the same time," Mr Dowling said. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/ed9cb0d3-0995-449f-93af-2ef3f834d6de.jpg/r0_501_4261_2908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg