news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL has kicked off the Ballarat District Soccer Association in fine form smashing in 10 goals against Maryborough in a lop-sided opening round in Men's Division 1. The Rangers were dominant all over the park, not only slotting goals at will, but also managing to keep a clean sheet, showing they are definitely the side to beat this season. Vikings also had a strong win, proving too strong for Creswick in the 5-1 result while Victoria Park also had a big opening round win putting four goals past Ballarat SC. In Men's Division 2, Vikings Blue scored 14 times in a huge win over Victoria Park while Bacchus Marsh proved too strong for Vikings Gold with a 6-1 result. In the Ballarat North United derby, Ballarat North United had a 2-0 win over the United White. In the under-17s, Victoria Park defeated Vikings 8-2 while Bacchus Marsh had a 1-0 win over Ballarat Red. Women's Division 1 also saw some lop-sided results with Ballarat North United sinking 15 goals in a rout against Bacchus Marsh. Vikings also had a day out in front of the net with an 8-0 win over Creswick White while Forest Rangers also kicked off their season in style with a 6-1 result against Creswick Maroon. The under-15s saw a 4-1 win to Vikings over Daylesford and Hepburn while Creswick had a 1-0 win over Bacchus Marsh. Ballarat North United and Ballarat SC played out a 1-1 draw. Ballarat, Creswick and Buninyong each had victories in the under 13s while Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh won in under 12s.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/50f1edba-46d2-41be-a36e-bcea3f017b5c.jpg/r0_447_4556_3021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg