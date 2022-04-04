WARRNAMBOOL has kicked off the Ballarat District Soccer Association in fine form smashing in 10 goals against Maryborough in a lop-sided opening round in Men's Division 1. The Rangers were dominant all over the park, not only slotting goals at will, but also managing to keep a clean sheet, showing they are definitely the side to beat this season. Vikings also had a strong win, proving too strong for Creswick in the 5-1 result while Victoria Park also had a big opening round win putting four goals past Ballarat SC. In Men's Division 2, Vikings Blue scored 14 times in a huge win over Victoria Park while Bacchus Marsh proved too strong for Vikings Gold with a 6-1 result. In the Ballarat North United derby, Ballarat North United had a 2-0 win over the United White. In the under-17s, Victoria Park defeated Vikings 8-2 while Bacchus Marsh had a 1-0 win over Ballarat Red. Women's Division 1 also saw some lop-sided results with Ballarat North United sinking 15 goals in a rout against Bacchus Marsh. Vikings also had a day out in front of the net with an 8-0 win over Creswick White while Forest Rangers also kicked off their season in style with a 6-1 result against Creswick Maroon. The under-15s saw a 4-1 win to Vikings over Daylesford and Hepburn while Creswick had a 1-0 win over Bacchus Marsh. Ballarat North United and Ballarat SC played out a 1-1 draw. Ballarat, Creswick and Buninyong each had victories in the under 13s while Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh won in under 12s.
Christopher Aldridge of Creswick SC is tackled by Michael Lockyer of Vikings SC in the opening game of BDSA season 2022. Picture: Luke Hemer
WARRNAMBOOL has kicked off the Ballarat District Soccer Association in fine form smashing in 10 goals against Maryborough in a lop-sided opening round in Men's Division 1.
The Rangers were dominant all over the park, not only slotting goals at will, but also managing to keep a clean sheet, showing they are definitely the side to beat this season.
Vikings also had a strong win, proving too strong for Creswick in the 5-1 result while Victoria Park also had a big opening round win putting four goals past Ballarat SC.
In Men's Division 2, Vikings Blue scored 14 times in a huge win over Victoria Park while Bacchus Marsh proved too strong for Vikings Gold with a 6-1 result. In the Ballarat North United derby, Ballarat North United had a 2-0 win over the United White.
In the under-17s, Victoria Park defeated Vikings 8-2 while Bacchus Marsh had a 1-0 win over Ballarat Red.
Women's Division 1 also saw some lop-sided results with Ballarat North United sinking 15 goals in a rout against Bacchus Marsh. Vikings also had a day out in front of the net with an 8-0 win over Creswick White while Forest Rangers also kicked off their season in style with a 6-1 result against Creswick Maroon.
The under-15s saw a 4-1 win to Vikings over Daylesford and Hepburn while Creswick had a 1-0 win over Bacchus Marsh. Ballarat North United and Ballarat SC played out a 1-1 draw.
Ballarat, Creswick and Buninyong each had victories in the under 13s while Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh won in under 12s.
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.