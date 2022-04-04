news, latest-news,

FORMER Ballarat rowers Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry have helped Victoria to an all the way win in the Queen's Cup for women's eights at the Australian Rowing Championships held at Lake Nagambie at the weekend. It's been a dominant run for Victoria over the past decades, not only retaining the top position won last year, but making it the 14th win for the state in the last 15. Werry, the stroke of the eight and Tokyo Olympian said it was a great culmination of a successful season. "I just needed to do my role the best I could, so that the girls behind me had something to follow," she said. "To be able to do this in our home state - in Victoria - it gives us a sense of home pride. The girls are just so ecstatic." It was a huge day on the lake for Ballarat rowers after Ballarat and Clarendon College raced away from the field to win the national schoolgirls crown, winning by just on 10 seconds from the Wilderness School from South Australia. Earlier in the season, that same crew raced off against Werry and Stephan at Lake Wendouree and even though they were given a 10-second start on the Olympians, they actually managed to increase the margin during the race, winning by 16 seconds such was the dominance of their performance. The King's Cup, traditionally a match race between New South Wales and Victoria was won by New South Wales by just over a length, with Western Australia finishing third.

