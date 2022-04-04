news, latest-news,

Ballarat City has continued its strong start to its NPL3 campaign, twice coming from behind to record a 4-3 victory against Whittlesea Ranges and match its best start to a season since 2017. Playing-coach Michael Tinker played a leading hand, bagging a brace to go an equal first on the competition's goalscoring ranks, while Zac Francis' first senior goal added to a memorable day out. It wasn't a perfect start for City, falling behind in the third minute before Francis bagged the equaliser midway through the first half. An inch-perfect Daniel Tinker cross found Francis on the edge of the six-yard box, leaving the teenager to poke the ball into the back of the net. The lead would last less than 10 minutes, City centre-back Ned Mitrovic putting the ball in the back of his own net to give Whittlesea Ranges a 2-1 lead. Trigger drew his side back into the game less than a minute later. City won the ball high up the park, leaving Patrick Karras to slip his coach through one-on-one with the keeper. Trigger did the rest, lifting the ball into the side netting to level the score. City's leader found his second on the stroke of halftime. Dominic Swinton was released into space down the right-wing and allowed to cut the ball back to an unmarked Trigger near the penalty spot. The striker buried a finish across the keeper to give City the lead for the first time of the day. Mitrovic found redemption on the other side of the break after a corner was allowed to bounce past everyone in the box. The defender was the most aware, tapping in an uncontested finish at the back post.\ City's two-goal lead lasted a minute, with the visitors clawing one back through Kosuke Sato to create a grandstand finish. Two yellow cards in the last 20 minutes were the cost of City's all-out defence, but the hosts were able to hold their nerve to move to a 2-1 record. City next takes to the field on Sunday against Melbourne City's academy. Melbourne City suffered a 2-1 loss to a Western United academy side led by Ballarat City products Jalil Regague and Jordan Lauton. Earlier in the day, City's under-21 side celebrated its first win of the season, beating Whittlesea Ranges 3-1. All the action happened in the first half with Nicholas Hontzogloy bagging the hosts' first two goals within 20 minutes. Ranges were able to claw one back in the 28th minute but were answered by a Xagai Douhadji strike in the 38th minute that secured all three points for City. The under-21 side also plays Melbourne City on Sunday.

