Second car fire in two days in Ballarat spreads to nearby parklands

The threat of cars being burnt out in the forest is again in the headlines following the second incident in two days in Ballarat. A car fire on Bennett Street in Canadian on Monday morning around 7.15am spread to nearby Woowookarung Regional Park, with both fires put out by authorities shortly after. Inquires are ongoing if the vehicle, a Holden Commodore, was stolen. The Courier understands the CFA, Police and Fire Rescue Victoria attended the scene. The event was the second car fire in two days in Ballarat with police and fire brigade attending to a car fire in Mount Helen at around 2am Sunday morning. Police have confirmed the Mount Helen vehicle, a Mazda CX-7 station wagon, was stolen - although no charges have been made. It is not confirmed if the two events are linked. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/fface6ff-56b6-42b8-b922-82e186dd8f3a.jpg/r51_0_3920_2186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg