Regional councils are considering how to best combat the illegal dumping of hard waste which is causing increasing frustration and disappointment in communities. Moorabool Shire Council has researched hard waste models, their costs, advantages and disadvantages as part of its waste strategy. Councillors will vote during a meeting on Wednesday night whether to begin issuing transfer station vouchers for residents and to introduce free green waste and half price mattress months at the transfer station. The provision of the tip vouchers would lead to a $19 increase in waste management charge for residents, with free greenwaste month and half-price mattress month adding $7 on to resident waste costs. These costs would be included in the 2022/23 draft budget if council supports the changes. An officer's report recommends council vote to endorse the changes in principle, after many years of consideration of the best waste model. Council decided in 2018 not to implement a full hard waste collection service and asked for further investigation of the merits of tip vouchers given with rates notices. A further decision was made during a council meeting in April 2019 not to provide tip vouchers, instead continuing with the system of residents taking their hard waste to transfer stations for prescribed gate fees. But a resident survey completed last year revealed a majority of respondents would be willing to drop hard waste at the transfer station if they were given annual vouchers. Most respondents said they did not want an 'on call' hard waste service which would allow residents to call council to book hard waste pick ups. Data shows there were 582 incidents of illegal dumping in the Moorabool Shire in the 2021 financial year. Of those, 499 dumps contained residential materials and 83 originated from construction, demolition and commercial industries. Majority of the materials dumped, 25 per cent, included paper, cardboard, e-waste, white-goods and metal, which can be taken to transfer stations for free. Eight per cent of the materials were garden organics which can be taken to transfer stations at half cost of general waste or via green waste urban kerbside collection and four per cent of materials were mattresses. A council officer's report said many councils offering tip vouchers and hard waste collection did not reduce the volume of illegal dumping within their shires. Residents in Ballarat are provided with tip vouchers in their rates notices, but only 22 per cent of the vouchers are used each year. Pyrenees Shire Council offered vouchers in the past but have stopped the program due to the low uptake. "All councils have reported that offering vouchers has not reduced the volume of illegal dumping within the shire," the council report said. The report said a holistic approach was needed, including an education program on what is free to drop off at transfer stations and subsidised green waste and mattress months. Inspection of illegal dumping and deterrents like cameras at hot spots could also form part of the approach. Moorabool Shire Council's draft Waste and Resource Recovery Strategy 2030 is currently out for public consultation. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/d282c513-7d58-4865-a381-7bb4dec0c35b.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg