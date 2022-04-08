news, latest-news,

COVID might have derailed the plans of many couples to get married, but with the easing of restrictions and border closures there's now a flood of couples saying 'I do'. And that's creating a problem for many owners of wedding-related businesses in trying to meet the demand. "They are busy making up for lost time," said Ivory Haus wedding fair organiser Laura Feldman. "We are finding people are having weddings on Fridays and Sundays and other days of the week they wouldn't normally have them on. For a lot of these business owners, they are the business, it's a one-person show, so they can't say yes to everything." But it's a pleasant problem to have after the pandemic left many wedding business owners without income for two years. "Most of us haven't had any work at all for the last two years so we are really excited to be back and doing it again and making up for the lost time, trying to squeeze in all the couples. "Planning a wedding is stressful at the best of times, then the pandemic took that stress to the next level." Ms Feldman said many couples who could not wait or who had "resorted to plans B, C and D" had instead decided to elope or get married in their own backyard with a celebrant, then throw a larger wedding celebration at a later date. Ms Feldman herself has turned to "plans B, C and D" to get the Ivory Haus wedding fair up and running this year after three previous dates were cancelled because of the pandemic. The fair showcases local wedding businesses and Ms Feldman said it was the only locally-run wedding expo in Ballarat. "The whole purpose of it is to encourage people to spend their money here. The average Australian wedding costs $54,000. We've got all this talent in our own backyard and if we all spend our wedding planning money here it would make such a big impact on our industry and community," she said. "More than 90 per cent of our vendors are from Ballarat and the others are from Geelong or other regional towns not too far away." IN OTHER NEWS Unusually there are no tickets being sold to the event, but visitors are encouraged to make a donation to the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre wellness centre. "We know that it has been a tough time for couples to get excited about their planning too, so instead of selling tickets to the fair, like we usually would do, entry is by donation to the BRICC," she said. "BRICC relies on community donations to keep their initiative going and with the lack of events, they have been negatively impacted too." The Ivory Haus wedding fair is on Sunday April 10 at the Mercure Convention Centre on Main Road. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/fb6d9aa0-8962-491b-8a2e-c837e8acb17e.jpg/r0_374_5036_3219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg