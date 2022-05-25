Do you feel safe? Now is the time to speak up

The Victoria Police annual Community Sentiment Survey is drawing to a close next week and the region's police are urging our communities to have their say.
The survey sets out to gauge how communities feel about safety and offer feedback on policing.
Bacchus Marsh Senior Sergeant Jen Horgan said she hoped to get as many responses as possible to get a feel for community sentiment and target the police response accordingly.
Advertisement
"The things that we're looking at are the top safety concerns, you know, is it alcohol and drugs, is it family violence, serious and organised crime, online safety, road safety, offending by young people," she said.
"The main focus of the neighbourhood policing is we can look at our data and we can see what's happening, but we want to know from the community what their concerns are and what we can do to assist them - so that's our focus."
The survey is taking place as part of the Neighbourhood Policing initiative.
The initiative's Ballarat coordinator Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Allen said it was about listening to the community and sharing results.
IN THE NEWS
"Neighbourhood Policing is about actually stopping and having a chat with the member when they see them out and about and having that one on one contact and telling them what their local problems are," he said.
"That old school country copper type attitude to policing, owning your own area and being part of the community ... community engagement what policing is all about.
"The community's our eyes and ears."
From the survey, Senior sergeant Horgan said police will be able to work with local communities to form the most suitable response.
"As part of that we'll be involved in local safety committees with key partners within our local community, and we will be discussing the issues that have been raised by the community and looking at ways as a group to solve them," she said.
"Sometimes it's not a police response that's needed, it might be a health response, so that's what we're working with there."
The survey closes May 31.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.A
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.