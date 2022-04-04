Cartwright, Lafferty chance to ride to top of Rising Star series in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

Hannah Lafferty and Matthew Cartwright have an opportunity to take the lead in the Racing Victoria Rising Stars series for apprentice jockeys in Ballarat on Tuesday. Lafferty and Cartwright are right on the tail of leader Hannah Edgley, who misses the heat at Sportsbet Ballarat owing to suspension. Cartwright is the form rider in the series. He has won three of the past five races at Moe, Stony Creek and Ballarat. This has him to third and within seven points of Edgley, with another 12 points on offer to the winner of the RMBL Investments Rising Stars Benchmark64, 1400m. Lafferty is second, six behind Edgley, with three wins in the series. Cartwright has the ride on the Cliff Brown-trained Bluestone Lane, which had all its four career wins in Singapore before joining Brown's stable early last year. Lafferty is on Eidolon, which is first up since December for Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young. The Rising Stars heat also gives Ballarat trainer Dan O'Sullivan the chance to build on his consistent record on his home track this calendar year. He saddles up last-start winner El Santo, which will be ridden by Sheridan Clarke. O'Sullivan has had three wins, two seconds and a third from eight starts over five race meetings at the circuit since the Ballarat Turf Club resumed racing in February after a track renovation at the end of spring.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/cc86646e-2993-45d0-a673-0aa89f598771.jpg/r2_233_4560_2808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg