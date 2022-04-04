news, latest-news,

Stand-in Fremantle coach Jaymie Graham has given assurances that Darcy Tucker is healthy after the Greater Western Victoria Rebels product collapsed to the ground during the Dockers' 55-point derby win against the West Coast Eagles. The utlity was stretchered from the field early in the third term but later returned for post-match celebrations. Tucker hit his head hard on the turf after being tackled just seconds into the second half. Play was stopped for more than three minutes while the 25-year-old received medical treatment. It appeared the former Ballarat Clarendon College student had suffered a concussion, but Graham said the club would investigate further. "I'm not sure (what happened), it was scary. We were all concerned for his health but he's down in the rooms and he's quite bubbly," Graham said after the game. "He said everything's fine, so I think they're going to have to investigate a bit further on that one. "I'm not even sure if he hit his head, actually. We're not sure, but all I can say is he's healthy and that's the main thing." Tucker was the Dockers' leading ballwinner before he left the field, with 13 disposals and five clearances to his name. Tucker was only playing his third game back from a hamstring injury. Earlier on Sunday, Ballarat and Beaufort product Brad Crouch took home the Ian Stewart Medal after being judged best-on-ground in St Kilda's win against Richmond. The midfielder ended his day with 29 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal in the seventh annual Maddie's Match.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/146275a3-4667-4ebc-a697-4adb48a4ea1d.jpg/r0_443_3902_2648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg