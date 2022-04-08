news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Football Netball League season is only one sleep away and excitement is building for what shapes to be a different looking A Grade campaign. Melton and Sunbury will not field A Grade sides this year due to a lack of player numbers. Sunbury's withdrawal sees the loss of one of the competition's most dominant sides of the past decade. The Lions have played in four of the past seven grand finals, winning in 2013 and 2017. What impact the losses have remain to be seen. Is the door now open for a new challenger? Will reigning premiers North Ballarat race away again, or have fellow flag hopefuls bridged the gap? There's certainly a lot to look out for. The re-build continues for the Cobras, who haven't been helped by a late coaching change. Sheree Collins took the reins from Chris Bandel at the turn of the year but brings a wealth of experience that will help her developing group. Collins was previously president of the Brown Hill Netball club and coached the BFNL junior interleague team. The Cobras have experience in the middle of the court which should help them play games on their terms. The Swans boast some of the competition's most exciting young players who are sure to have an impact at the top level. Indya Forde is a age-group representative and has shown her prowess at both ends of the court, while Amy Waters is on the rise in the goal-ring. Ballarat has proven its quality, beating East Point last season, but has been guilty of inconsitency. Losses came in clumps last year, resigning the Swans to seventh. Fixing that will be key for a side with finals ambitions. The Devils are confident of returning as a finals challenger. McCormack had an entirely new squad last year with player points restrictions forcing her to rest two-to-three of her best each weekend. With that pressure gone, Darley looks a different force. Momentum will be key to the Devils' hope. After winning their first three games, they dropped the next seven. Turn runs around and the Devils may push for the top-half of the ladder. While players may change, history stays with a club and there is ample motivation for East Point's season. The Roos have lost the past two grand finals and were robbed of their chance to correct the record last year. Emma Ryan made an immediate impact in her first BFNL season, making the team of the year, but has a different task on her hands as co-coach. Assisting her is Lauren Jew, a known force in the league. Progress for the Roos lie in their youth but how much they will be able to play is unknown. Goalie Lavinia Fox is establishing herself in the Victorian Netball League, while Milly Sharp may find basketball calling. The Lakers were last year's dark horse, rising from mid-season obscurity to finish third. Consistency will help the side with most players staying on under new coach Courtney McLean. McLean know what works having played an influential role in the Lakers' goal-ring last season. Kate Drew looms as an impact player after finishing a close third in the Sally McLean Medal count and claiming the club best-and-fairest. Experience is Lake Wendouree's biggest advantage with at least three players in every grade having played more than 100 games for the club. Melton South announced itself as one of the league new powers last season, only losing one game to North Ballarat - a stumble not all that unexpected. Central to the Panthers' rise has been their physicality in defence and fast ball movement. It's a game style that will only improve with the core of the playing group staying together. The Panthers possess raw promise at both ends. Defender Grace Valele finished second in the league's under-19 best-and-fairest count last season, while teenage goalie Akira McCormack was a close second in the Sally McLean Medal count. Standing between the two at centre is Samoan international Soli Ropati. Keep an eye on the Panthers this year. The league's most-envied, North Ballarat returns to the court with a glut of talent. All of last season's side has re-signed including reigning Sally McLean Medallist Stacey Matthews, her predecessor Madi Selmon and Vic Country under-19 representative Poppy Douglass. The Roosters are in the box seat for a third-straight premiership, but favouritism can be a heavy burden. A draw with Melton South last season proved the Roosters aren't perfect and it may have just inspired their closest challenger. There's plenty of promise for the Lions, with a majority of the playing group sticking on under new co-coaches Haley Munro and Ruby Parry. Munro's playing days are over but Parry will remain a threat in the goal-ring. Ash Smith looms as a big boost, having missed last season after rupturing her ACL while training with her VNL club, Geelong Cougars. Teenagers Sophie Wheatland and Mackenzie Nicholson announced themselves as A Grade players last year and are tipped to have big seasons again. A new guard is emerging for the Burra. While the class of stalwart Georgia Cann and her co-coach Narelle Perkins is well known - Cann making the BFNL team of the year and Perkins winning her club's best-and-fairest - there is a fresh group of young players making their cases in the side. Caitlin Filmer has made a name for herself in the goal-ring and is being served by one of the best mid-court units in the competition. Finals look on the agenda for the Burra again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/ca3c9065-5fd0-4787-9a91-85f09902c459.jpg/r105_0_2786_1515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg