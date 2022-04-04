news, latest-news,

BATTERED and blistered, but mostly feeling gutted, Alan Thorpe is getting back on his feet a week after having to pull his mental health mission. Alan had walked from Ballarat and was on his way to Adelaide when, just across the South Australian border, he was forced to abort - his feet could take him no further. Even so, Alan knows what he has achieved is a huge effort, drawing attention to men's mental health among everyone who came out in towns to cheer him along or those who followed his journey on Instagram. In sharing his journey from early preparations late last year, Alan has raised almost $12,000 for leading mental health support organisation BeyondBlue. "People have seen me coming out of my zone and talking about my problems instead of sitting at home," Alan said. "I hope I gave them a push if they need help too." Alan clocked 342.6 kilometres and 397, 741 steps on his journey. People turned out in Ararat and Horsham to cheer him along with SportsPower in Horsham donating Alan shoes to help keep him in action. Sydney-based rapper ChillinIt donated $1000 after Alan commented on one of his live streams. When ChillinIt heard the donation tipped Alan above the $10,000 tally, he added an extra $1000 and shared Alan's cause to his fans. Alan had effectively been walking to Adelaide to save his life, mentally and physically. He felt he was in a dark place last year and his weight was growing heavier. He was injured amid a house fire. His brother was diagnosed with cancer. His seizures were playing up. The mental toll became so much Alan was on suicide watch at times. He had lost six family members to suicide and was determined to break the cycle. So he started walking. The team at Delacombe's D2E gym got behind Alan, helping him build fitness and strength in his legs. He felt he had purpose. He had support. "Only my feet failed me," Alan said. "At the end of the day I had no discomfort and pains in my legs. "The support and constant messages from people was great and in supporting me I hope I had a ton of people get up and want to do something for themselves." Alan said he wanted to prove you did not need to be a "fitness freak" to get up and move - or take on an epic walk. He still burned through cigarettes most days. Alan said it was about starting and this attempt was just a beginning. All through training Alan has been considering his next physical challenge because he now realised he could make an important difference.

