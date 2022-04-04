Ombudsman to probe claims public service is 'stacked'

news, latest-news,

An independent watchdog will investigate claims the Victorian public service has been stacked with Labor party allies, as part of a parliamentary referral. In February, the Victorian parliament passed a motion calling on the state's Ombudsman to re-investigate the so-called "red shirts" 2014 state election rorts scandal. The motion, brought on by former Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek, called for Deborah Glass to probe allegations "ALP activists are 'stacked' into the public service thus compromising objectivity and professionalism and increasing the risk of corruption". It is understand she will look into claims more than 30 senior public servants previously served as advisers in the Andrews Labor government. With Premier Daniel Andrews working from home while recovering from COVID-19, Innovation, Medical Research and Digital Economy Minister Jaala Pulford denied the public service had become politicised. "My personal observations are absolutely that's not the case," she told reporters on Monday. "But (we'll) let the ombudsman do her work and no doubt she'll make those things public." A week after the motion was passed, Ms Glass confirmed she would consider the referral and consult with the Independent Broadbased Anticorruption Commission, including elements linked to an ongoing joint investigation into Labor branch stacking which centres on Mr Somyurek. Mr Somyurek has become an outspoken critic of the government since he quit Labor in June 2020 after he was exposed using parliamentary employees to create fake party members to amass political influence. The process, known as branch stacking, is not illegal but is against party rules. His red shirts referral motion carried in the upper house after Labor MP and former factional ally Kaushaliya Vaghela crossed the floor, prompting her to also resign from the party and join Mr Somyurek on the crossbench. Upper house crossbench MP Clifford Hayes, who voted for the motion, said he directly raised the alleged stacking of the public service with the ombudsman and was pleased she has launched an investigation. "Make no mistake; politicising the public service is a form of corruption," Mr Hayes, who represents the Sustainable Australia Party, posted on social media. Victoria's Deputy Liberal Leader David Southwick said the public service should serve Victorians, not political mates. AAP

