Post-lockdown life puts spotlight on need for business security

These past few pandemic years have sadly seen business owners across the globe experience a rapid increase in cases of theft, fraud, and other forms of corporate crime.
Australian industries have not been exempt from experiencing this pandemic-inspired influx of criminal cases, with economic analysts asserting that widespread financial duress caused by business closures is ongoing and is thus, likely to have left a population of working Australians with drastically limited earning potential even today.
Whilst the spikes in crime do hold a correlation to socioeconomic shifts, business owners have been encouraged by their industry associations, commercial property managers, and even government representatives alike to invest in modern security systems and additional security measures.
Business owners who invest in multiple security measures for a dynamic approach to their business security will boost the likelihood of their business staying secure in post-COVID Australia.
We'll be exploring some of the most vital security measures that modern Aussie business owners can utilise to keep their businesses safe and secure from both physical and digital threats.
Investing in security guard services
In recent years, security guard services have become an increasingly popular security measure taken by business owners across Australia.
Although it can be commonplace for office spaces operating within select industries or even commercial warehouses to invest in a security guard to protect their premises, this particular measure has been most heavily utilised by retail business owners.
Investing in professional security guard services can be a fantastic method for deterring crime, as a physical presence on-site out of business hours may greatly complicate the prospect of a burglary attempt.
The benefits of security guard services can also be experienced during business hours in more ways than one, as security guards can act as eyewitnesses to any suspicious activity, aid in identifying repeat offenders, and also act as a customer service representative as customers enter your store.
There are countless other benefits to investing in security guard services for retail business owners, but especially so for retail businesses who stock high-cost designer or consumer technological goods.
Upgrading locks, latches, and other security fixtures
Even with business insurance, dealing with the aftermath of a burglary or a break-in can be quite an unnecessary headache for many business owners regardless of what industry they operate in.
This rings especially true if the burglary in question didn't even have to contend with modern locks, latches, burglar alarms, or other security fixtures.
If your business isn't equipped with up-to-date security systems or technologies, then your business insurance may not be able to cover the entire loss, as they could argue that you, as a business owner, were negligent in that you provided your business with inadequate security.
Failure to properly equip your business with adequate security fixtures has also been known to lead to injuries, as trespassers may physically attack any individuals who do find themselves on-site at the time of an attempted burglary or break-in. Injuries caused by negligent security may also leave your business vulnerable to lawsuits.
As security locks, latches, and even burglar alarm systems are all tax-deductible, there is no reason why business owners should not be investing in the most up-to-date security measures wherever possible.
Doing so won't just keep your business more secure in the event of an attempted burglary or break-in, but will ensure that any visitors, customers, or other occupants of your premises will be safe as well.
Organising sensitive documentation, information, and assets
All business owners should ideally have security infrastructure or other resources to ensure that any sensitive documentation, information, or assets - including cash and valuables like personal technological equipment.
Businesses who utilise technologies like PDA barcode scanners, tablets, or other costly equipment should also consider investing in secure storage cages to keep these essential items safe both inside and outside of business hours.
Storage cases aren't a foolproof security measure when it comes to more sensitive assets like cash, however.
A heavy-duty safe in your manager's office can be a fantastic asset to any organisation, as it can be used to securely store all valuable items and sensitive information with minimal risks of theft.
As safes are both physically and visibly secure, they are rarely broken into, as the risk-reward factor is increasingly difficult to measure when trespassers can't visibly gauge what may be contained in any secured form of storage.
Cybersecurity measures for modern business owners
Finally, whilst we have discussed physical security tools and infrastructure at length, it's worth noting that these investments are only half of a holistic security solution for any modern business.
Digitalisation is changing the way that businesses operate across the globe and as such, cybersecurity measures have become just as important if not even more important than physical security measures.
You can invest in malware protection plans, a VPN, establish firewalls, and implement other cybersecurity measures to keep your business safe from threats online.
Ensuring that your staff is educated on the dangers of engaging with online information that is presented by an unknown source may also help drastically minimise your organisation's risks of falling victim to cybercrime.
~
The spike in both traditional crimes and cybercrimes is likely going to continue to be a concern for Australian business owners over the next few years as the economy slowly but surely bounces back from the pandemic.
Business owners can spend 2022 developing their business security defences to help keep their organisations safe and secure until crime trends decline once more.