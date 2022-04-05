Busy period continues for Ballarat SES with volunteers assisting interstate

news, latest-news,

Ballarat State Emergency Services volunteers have travelled to New South Wales to assist disaster response efforts, after many communities were again devastated by flooding last week. Ben Lynch and Neil Para spoke to The Courier on Monday afternoon as they prepared to return home after spending four days assisting crews in Port Macquarie. "Our orange family here in New South Wales needed some help," Mr Lynch said. The pair helped relieve New South Wales volunteers by addressing outstanding requests for assistance, responding to new requests and checking in on residents in smaller communities. Many jobs related to tree removal, including helping one man remove a fallen tree from a small jetty at the back of his property. "The communities up here are pretty resilient," Mr Lynch said. "The New South Wales crews were exhausted and tired and were very welcoming to us coming here. "Once community members found out we were from Victoria they were quite shocked to see us here but have been welcoming also." Another Ballarat volunteer left for New South Wales on Monday. Ballarat SES controller Gordon Hicks said Ballarat volunteers were keen to continue putting their hand up to help when needed. Mr Hicks travelled to help communities around Lismore, Casino and Coraki when the shock flooding first hit on February 28. This trip was Mr Lynch's second in New South Wales, after an early deployment to Brushgrove on March 6. "Some of the conditions especially early on were tough," Mr Hicks said. "You can imagine early on there wasn't much in the way of services available, there was no power, it was very hard for communications and a shortage of food in a lot of cases. "The current deployments are being sent into areas that are still impacted by the floods. "There are a lot of areas where people are still isolated and the aim of us going in there is to clear trees off roads so we can get people in and out a lot easier and give people better access to their properties." Mr Hicks said Ballarat SES was well placed to assist other areas in disaster response, but it did mean volunteers who remained home had to put in extra effort to fill the gaps. "We are very fortunate in Ballarat we have the ability to send people away without having it impact too much on us," he said. "There are units across the state that can't afford to send members because they are already short staffed. The more people we have on our books the easier it is for us to send people away." RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat volunteers assist New South Wales flood response Mr Hicks said SES was adapting its training to address more frequent weather events and a change in the type of people who live in Ballarat, people who may be less 'self reliant' than in the past. "We have changed our training now to match the need of Ballarat and the rest of the state. We are constantly evolving to the changes that happen in our city and our areas," he said. Volunteers are relied on heavily as extreme weather events become more frequent. The Grampians Region Climate Adaptation Strategy 2021-2025 raised the issue of how volunteer groups like CFA and SES would remain resilient when responding to more frequent extreme climatic events. RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat's climate is changing, how will we adapt? Mr Hicks said Ballarat SES had already reached its 12 month average for job attendance since Christmas, responding to weather events in the region and sending crews to other areas to help out. "With Creswick floods and the storm events we had after Christmas, we got absolutely pounded with hundreds and hundreds of jobs, I think it is fair to say we have really been flat out," he said. "We are the second busiest unit in the state at the moment behind Frankston. "It does impact our members greatly. These are volunteers so they have to look after their work and have family time as well. They are not getting paid while they are doing any of this." People interested in joining the SES can register to attend an upcoming information session on Wednesday next week. Support can also be in the form of donations, which are much-needed after a difficult fundraising period during the coronavirus pandemic. Ballarat SES relies on donations to fund the purchase of new equipment. Visit ses.vic.gov.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

