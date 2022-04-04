Driver faces court over fatal collision in Balliang last year

news, latest-news,

A man who has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of another driver in Balliang last year has faced court for the first time. Shaun Duggan appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday for a filing hearing, after the charges were laid on Wednesday. He allegedly drove carelessly and in a dangerous manner causing death on November 29, 2021 on Balliang-Bacchus Marsh Road. Police allege Duggan failed to give way at an intersection with a give way sign where the road intersects with Reddens Road. The Courier understands the collision happened early in the morning, just before 6am, on a Monday and the driver died at the scene. The Major Collisions Investigation Unit laid the charges and filed them with the court. Duggan will reappear at court for a committal mention in June. The prosecution and defence will discuss the case at the next court date in preparation for a committal hearing. Balliang is about 25km south of Bacchus Marsh. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

