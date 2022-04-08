news, latest-news,

Sunbury will be without two of its biggest recruits for its Ballarat Football Netball League season-opener against North Ballarat. Patrick Scanlon and Ben Toman both suffered injuries during practice matches, ruling them out for varied periods of time. Toman, brother of club captain Daniel, was one of the Lions' biggest off-season coups, bringing size and experience to the midfield group. Hodgson expects Toman to only miss round one with an abductor tear. "We think he'll add a really good mix to the midfield. We were pretty small in the midfield, including his brother Daniel who's a really good player, but is tiny," he said. "Ben is a big, strong 6'3" unit so he'll really add (a lot) in the contested ball area." Hodgson also had high praise for Patrick Scanlon who joined the club from Rupertswood. Scanlon was set to partner BFNL team of the year member Tyson Lever in the backline until he injured his shoulder in a pre-season hitout a couple of weeks ago. "He's been cleared of structural damage but he's got some bone bruising that is not quite right yet," Hodgson said. "He's been sensational throughout pre-season, he'll have a really good year. He's a genuine key defender." Fellow recruit Lachlan Brne will enter the opening weekend under an injury cloud after rolling his ankle badly a fortnight ago. Brne is one of six East Sunbury players to cross to the Lions after their former club opted not to field senior sides. "He was their captain and best player so he's one we expect to have an impact straight away," Hodgson said. "He could play anywhere, but we'll look to play him half-back. "Had they all copped these niggles a few months ago you wouldn't even know about them. It's just a timing thing. "Apart from that the list is pretty healthy." One recruit in line for their Lions debut is Blake Graham. Hodgson previously coached Graham at Bacchus Marsh and was excited about the young forward's potential. "He's a kid with some real talent but he's coming off two or three knee (injuries)", he said. Interleague representative Jayden Eales has been slated for a round three return having missed all of last season with injury. The ruck tore his ACL a month before the start of the 2021 season while training with his VFL club. Last time they met: rd 5, 2021 - North Ballarat 11.15 (81) def Sunbury 4.10 (34) ROOSTERS: Brendan McCartney's side enters the season premiership favourites having largely escaped any list changes. The Roosters' talls will offer a big advantage against the undersized Lions, notably ruck Cameron McCallum. LIONS: Taking on the minor premiers first up gives the Lions something of a free hit. With star recruits out, Travis Hodgson will back in the club's youth who will enjoy the space of Mars and the battle against a side that likes to run. PREDICTION: North Ballarat Last time they met: rd 1, 2021 - Ballarat 9.12 (66) def Bacchus Marsh 5.10 (40) COBRAS: The Cobras are this season's enigma, entering 2022 with a new-look line-up. The tall, dynamic attacking trio of Jake Owen, Aaron Willits and recruit Rex Hickman will be hard to contain for a small Swans defensive group. SWANS: Ballarat makes the trip down the highway knowing its away from has been patchy at best. Joe Carmody will be hoping the experience of returning senior players, notably small-forward, Andrew Hooper will guide a young group against a much-older opponent. PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh Last time they met: rd 6, 2021 - Sebastopol 20.8 (128) def Darley 13.6 (84) BURRA: Michael Searl has admitted the Burra aren't where they thought they would be, but what the coach is using as a comparison remains unknown. Core players are back from injury and the hosts will take to the field with the closest they've had to a best 22 for a while. DEVILS: There's nothing to lose for Darley, coming off a winless season and playing its first game under new coach Dan Jordan. The lack of pressure may just free up the Devils to run riot. The match-up between former Docker Brett Bewley and Henderson Medallist looms as the best side stories of round one. PREDICTION: Darley Last time they met: rd 1, 2021 - Melton 16.17 (113) def Melton South 6.8 (44) PANTHERS: The Panthers showed their quality early last season and will be hoping for a similar start to the new campaign. The addition of Ben Casley to the forward line and ruck Dylan Jones adds extra height which could be the difference against their crosstown rivals, who've seen height leave the club. BLOODS: Complacency could be the Bloods' biggest problem. Aaron Tymms' side has dominated the derby in recent years but are set to meet a new-looking opponent this weekend. Mark Orr shapes a difference-maker against a small Panthers defence, if he isn't asked to spend too much time in the ruck. PREDICTION: Melton South

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/2600ee99-7be7-4557-ac7c-687b677bb91f.jpg/r0_170_3615_2212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg