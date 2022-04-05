news, latest-news,

A growing blasé approach to contracting COVID-19 could ongoing long-term effects on business and health, Committee for Ballarat's chief warns ahead of a likely winter influenza onslaught. Community leaders are bracing for massive disruptions and workplace absences as influenza starts to circulate while COVID-19 lingers. Ballarat active cases began to steadily climb leading into the weekend, with 172 new infections recorded on Monday as the cold weather sets in. Total case numbers have persisted above 1000 known people with the virus. Committee for Ballarat Michael Poulton continues to meet with the region's health leaders on tackling COVID-19 and he said the message had not changed - even if, in general, people seemed increasingly unfazed about the potential for contracting the virus. Winter boosters came into play on Monday for eligible people and Mr Poulton urged people to keep rolling up their sleeves. This comes as businesses and community services continue to juggle staff shortages. City of Ballarat's pool lifeguard team continues to be hard hit with more likely impacts on swim access at Eureka Pool and Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre in the next fortnight. "We're not done with COVID...People see another 10,000 new cases [statewide] but there are still people dying," Mr Poulton said. "We're a vaccinated economy but we're not out of the woods yet. Another vaccination can help maintain our robust defence. It's a free vaccine and it's for the benefit of the community. "There will always be an issue of the vaccine hesitant but we're asking again for people to get another jab." Up-to-date vaccinations, including boosters, are an attempt to curb further disruptions with Ballarat-based senior state government minister Jaala Pulford saying there were no plans to lift close-contact isolation rules. Ms Pulford said premature changes to rules, which were based on expert medical advice, was not without risk to the health system. This comes as Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick put pressure on the government to relax rules in the wake of his team's 33-point loss to St Kilda on Sunday. Mr Poulton said there was still so much unknown about long-term effects or complications of COVID-19. For now, the best defence was about making sure vaccinations were up-to-date. Health economist Professor Martin Hensher told media this week Australia was "flying blind" when it can to understanding the extent or long-COVID. He warned this was a serious public health threat. Professor Hensher, working with a Deakin University team, estimated between 80,000 and 325,000 Australians infected in the first Omicron wave would have ongoing symptoms, particularly those seriously ill. More than two million Australians contracted the virus in this wave, which hit Ballarat late last year. Common lingering symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigues, headaches and loss of taste or smell. Olympic middle-distance runner Stewart McSweyn, a Ballarat Clarendon College graduate, was forced to pull out of last month's world indoor athletics championships due to ongoing complications from contracting COVID-19 early this year. Ballarat athletics coaches Rod Griffin and Paul Cleary said managing athletes back from COVID-19 was a delicate balance. While fit, they said every athlete's body responded differently to the virus. Runner Daisy Sudholz returned from Sydney with two women's under-17 crowns at the weekend. This was about one month after becoming infected with COVID-19 and returning to prepare with light training at her family's Horsham property. Mr Griffin said Daisy had initially returned easily fatigued and while she bounced back well, her knew plenty of athletes who had struggled. "You have to be really mindful of not doing a lot," Mr Griffin said."...They're on the edge. While fitness can help athletes, they also can be more susceptible to it - the virus can hit them harder or less...With athletes, we're still learning so are acting with caution." Mr Cleary agreed. His athletes who had experienced the virus had mostly recovered fast, but great care was needed in training. IN OTHER NEWS Winter boosters, a fourth jab, opened for people aged 65-plus, those who were severely immunocompromised or in a residential facility and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples from Monday. They must have also received their third booster at least four months ago. About three in four eligible Ballarat residents, aged 12-plus, have received a third COVID-19 jab, despite more than 95 per cent rates for double doses. Victoria's latest vaccination data also shows about 70 to 75 per cent of Ballarat children aged five to 11 had received their first COVID-19 jab while less than 40 per cent had their second dose. Preferred boosters are Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. AstraZeneca and Novavax are available in limited cases.

