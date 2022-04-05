Police investigating after woman killed near Elaine

news, latest-news,

A woman has died after being struck by a car at a property in Elaine on Saturday. According to Victoria Police Media, the incident happened in the driveway of an Elaine-Mt Mercer Road home just before 2.30pm. The woman died at the scene. IN THE NEWS The male driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/58c19dc4-ec79-4f6b-8298-5fb482d48cbb.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg