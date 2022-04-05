The Courier's 2022 Central Highlands Netball League season preview - part 1

news, latest-news,

WELCOME to the first part of our Central Highlands Netball League season preview. Across three days, we'll speak to every club about their preparations for what will be one of the biggest premiership seasons in living memory. After two years ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year promises to be one of recovery as our Saturday afternoon pastime returns in 2022. Scroll down to read about all the preparations of six clubs and listen in to each club's coach as they talk about the season ahead exclusively with The Courier. Coach's comments: Netball Co-ordinator Melissa Conroy: We've got Jamie Neilson and Laura Parsons are coaching our A and B Grades together. This is Laura's second year at Ballan and Jamie was actually a junior at Ballan and spent some time in the BFL for a few years and has been back at Ballan a few years now, she took some time off to have a baby last year, but is back this year. We've got a new committee on board this year, so from out point of view it's a rebuilding year for the club as a whole I would say and particularly in the netball, giving lots of opportunities to the younger girls who probably did it a little bit tough last year, but also re-introducing some girls that have played in previous years to help out in mentoring the younger girls as well. We've got some of our under-17 girls who will be given an opportunity to play in our A and B grades as well, which will be great for them, we're also very much about supporting our locals, building on their knowledge and skills and giving them every opportunity to play in the higher levels. We're really fortunate that we are in an actual town, the population is growing massively, there's new houses being built and new people moving to town, so we're in a fortunate position with that happening. It gives us a good opportunity to tap into those people coming to town. The club has had a number of community events leading up to the season, introducing people to the club, what we can offer, that's definitely been a goal for us. I think last year from our A Grade not winning a game, our focus this year is to move forward from that, leaving that past behind, winning a few games if we can and certainly developing our juniors and rebuilding as we go forward. Coach's comment: Alice Laidlaw A Grade coach: We're going really good I think, we have lost one but we've gained another which I think has given us a bit more diversity throughout the court, there's a few more options now. A few if the players now have the option to swing either way, I think we were a little bit stagnant last year with our options and this opens that up for now. We hope now we're in a position that if one area of the court is lacking, we can make some changes to hopefully be better this season. We've lost Tegan Avery who's out with injury, she's had lots of problems with her wrists so she's going to have a season off to rest those and we've picked up Amy White, she can play both mid-court and goals, she's originally from Beaufort, but has had a few seasons off, so it's great to have her back to give that diversity. I think having Amy as an option of in goals or wing attack, that will give the other girls some movement. We've got Megan Mullane who can move into defence which will give us those option. We've got big numbers in C Grade which I think will be good for the season given COVID, obviously we never know what will happen from week-to-week, we've got some good kids coming through, a lot of our 17s have stepped up and they'll be getting runs through C Grade and B Grade as well. It's so good to see people coming back playing netball and coming back to the club because they love it. I think our strengths will be passing well into our ring, we've got Eliza Christian as our big goal shooter, we're going to be passing to her hands, we will be using our voices as well, last season we could get a bit quiet, so communicating, using our voices is a really big thing for us when we play well. Those are the things that will help us along the way. Coach's comments: Olivia Browning A Grade coach: We're going pretty good, we're a lot more organised than we were last year. We've had a couple of practice matches the last two weeks and things are looking good I think. We played a tough one against Caulfield, they were pretty strong and last week we played Carisbrook and it was a pretty even, certainly went a bit better than the week before. We've managed to keep a pretty similar team, although we've got a couple of new girls coming in, but I think it will be pretty similar. We just want to improve on last season from the games we played. We've got Amanda Clark coming back into the A Grade who will definitely add a bit of speed and then we'll have Sophie Wade coming back in defence as well, so we should pick up with her down there. We seemed to have a lot of defenders last year, but more-so the goaling circle was an issue for us, so we'll certainly miss her height at that end, but she'll be handy to have her back there, unfortunately we can't have her at both ends. We've got Ellie Henderson who we've picked up as a recruit and will be in our A Grade side, she's had the last couple of years off netball and will be a very handy pick-up. She'll add some speed, she's a zippy little mid-courter, but she'll play a bit in goals. We're definitely looking forward to the season and hopefully it's a lot more normal than it was last year, not so broken up. I was going back through our results the other day and I'd look and see we had a three-week gap of no games, then one game, then two weeks off, it was just all over the place. I think our strength will be our defence end, we've got plenty of options down that end, there's plenty of options there. We've had plenty of numbers, about 12 in our C Grade side at the minute and the 17s have a heap of numbers as do the 15s. Everyone's very excited to get started this week, we can't wait. Coach's comments: Erin Riley A Grade coach: A lot of clubs were probably in a similar boat to us. It felt like we were going to get the season wrapped up and we were in a good position and had it kind of stolen away from us, so we're definitely hoping to replicate what we did last year and carry on for the full season and fingers crossed put a good performance out there on court and finish it off. We're a very similar side to last year, to be honest not heaps out of the ordinary, it's been a case of working on our connections and fitness and relationships, if you have that off the field you can emulate that on the field as well. We've added a few and we've welcomed Fran Murray from Bacchus Marsh as well, we have lost a few players in Laura Bourke and Steph Strachan, so big losses but we've kept the core of our team. I think similar to last year we're looking for consistency down the court, we're looking at system and communication. We might all play our individual positions but we're all a team at the end of the day, so being able to bring on players and have them seamlessly come through as a team. If we're doing that, that's all we can ask for and hopefully that comes out with a win. It's a fantastic club, I was new there last year and the committee and personal behind the scenes have done a terrific job in making new people feel welcome, I love being around it, it makes me happy, everyone is excited and obviously last year we were quite successful which made it great, it's a nice vibe and great place to be around. Coach's comment: Lisa Strudwick A Grade coach: This is my second season with the club and I'm excited to see what the year 2022 will bring. We have trained and bonded well in the off-season. We recently had our senior camp with the netball and footy players, it was a fabulous experience for all and we're already looking forward to the next camp in 2023. All our coaches and players, juniors through to senior are looking forward forward to the season launch on Saturday at Linton. We're looking forward to seeing how we go, as long as we all stay COVID free. We're starting to find people are slowly getting it, we've got a couple down at the moment. It is what it is but as long as we stay healthy, it'll be an enjoyable season. We've just to keep working with the players we've got. They are a great bunch of girls and they are all attending training and all positive. They want to be competitive on court and come up with a few more wins this year. We've got all local girls, we've got a few girls who have come through the B and C Grade. There is a lot of fresh blood that has come in and they've brought a great vibe, so hopefully with that positiveness the teams will bond and gel and come up with a few more wins this year in all grades, not just seniors. We're definitely not strong in height, but our strengths will be working together and communicating on court and learning from every experience. I know it's a big league in the Central Highlands, but in some ways I find it a shame we can't play everyone twice so we can see how we've improved, but that's the way it is. As long as all the girls bring their intensity and everyone is on the same page, we'll do well. I thought we weren't as competitive as we could be last year but this year going forward I think we will be because everybody wants the same outcome. Coach's comments: Christine Hill - Director of Netball: We should be more competitive than we were last year. We've picked up a couple of girls in the A Grade which will be good additions to the team and that's made everything else filter down, so it's made our B and C a little bit stronger, pushing those girls, including myself who were in A where we should be be. We have great depth this season and our juniors are looking really good as well. I'm not sure what's happened in the past year, but we've had an inflow of junior players as well as a few good pick-ups in the seniors as well. Definitely within our 13s we are finding people moving to town, but we've also found that we've picked up a few players, for example in our 17s, we've got girls coming out from Ballarat just looking for a club they can then follow on to seniors, that's been a big change as we've not had that previously, we've always struggled in our 17s, it's been really good. We didn't go on a drive or anything, we've just had players that have been in those teams that are bringing their friends out, we've also had some people come to the club who's parents played there when they were younger and now their children are at that age. We've got a few new players, Lauren Grace has come from the Mildura league and will play in defence, she's the partner of one of our footballers, so that was a good pick-up, it's also happened with Ruby Cheesman who'll be in the mid-court. I would say that we're aiming for finals, but it might be the lower of the eight, being realistic, we're not hitting top four, but we're definitely aiming for the second half of the top eight. We've put up two girls who we've developed over the past two years and they'll be moving to A Grade. Bungaree v Rokewood-Corindhap, Learmonth v Newlyn, Creswick v Clunes, Dunnstown v Buninyong, Beaufort v Springbank, Hepburn v Ballan, Daylesford v Gordon, Carngham-Linton v Skipton, Waubra Bye. Look out for Part 2 tomorrow

