OPINION: With footy set to launch, what about agility?

Agility usually refers to a movement involving a change of direction. But what does agility actually mean in an Australian Rules football game? Players may need to change the path they are travelling in a variety of game situations. An example is when there is a turnover, and a player has to transition from attack to defence. Although situations like this are common, arguably the most critical situations where agility is required in match play is in a contest between an attacker (ball carrier) and defender. For the attacker, the aim of the agility manoeuvre such as a sidestep is to gain time and space to separate from opponents to be able to progress down the field, or to be able to dispose of the ball effectively. When an attacker decides to take on an opponent, the ability to evade is one of the most exciting skills on display in footy. Think of past players like Eddie Betts or Cyril Rioli weaving through traffic and finishing with an unlikely goal. For the defender, an agility movement is performed to decrease time and space between the ball carrier, with the objective of blocking or corralling the attacking player to apply pressure, possibly tackle, and ultimately achieve a turnover of possession. There are three key components of agility skill: technique, physical capacities, and decision making (cognitive component). Regarding technique, PhD research conducted by Russell Rayner at Federation University showed that in the AFL, 74% of attacking and 39% of defending agility actions were sidesteps, where most of the directional change is achieved by pushing hard sideways with one leg to travel in the opposite direction (see picture). Apart from being a common technique, the sidestep is important because it is the movement that is typically responsible for non-contact anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures. Tearing the ACL is a devastating injury resulting in surgery and months of rehabilitation, and is especially a problem in the women's game. Research on sidestepping gives us some tips for safe and effective technique: To develop the physical qualities required for safe and effective agility performance, footballers should start with a solid base of leg and trunk strengthening. Then specific power should be developed by performing plyometric exercises such as bounding from one leg to the other in a zig-zag pattern, as well as other fast jumping exercises. Players are advised to get assistance on the selection of exercises and proper technique from a qualified strength and conditioning coach. Some footballers that are not known for being exceptionally fast or powerful can still be agile in games because they have excellent decision-making skill and are "fast thinkers". Think of Scott Pendlebury weaving through heavy traffic at what looks like a slow pace. An effective way to develop the ability to react quickly and accurately to opponent's actions (cognitive component) is with 1 vs. 1 or small-sided games (SSG). One vs. one activities are designed to replicate a contest where an attacker tries to evade a defender. The defender may attempt to tag the ball carrier with two hands, or even lay a tackle. This is a great way to practice sidestepping technique as well as learning to read the opponent's actions. Players should practice both attacking and defending roles. SSG might be a 3 vs 3 or 5 vs. 5 game, performed in a reduced space. On example I have found to be effective has rules of handball only (no kicking), and limiting handballs to three in a row before the ball carrier must attempt evasion. Attackers should be encouraged to try to deceive their opponents with fake steps or passes. Our Federation University research with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels has shown this to be effective for improving agility performance due to faster reactions to their opponents. Although the most agile players may seem like they have a natural attribute or are genetically "gifted", agility is a skill that can definitely be improved with the right approach. Warren Young, is the Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Science, Psychology and Sport, Federation University Australia

