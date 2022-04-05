news, latest-news,

There are still no firm dates for when the six Keeping Ballarat Moving intersection upgrades will be complete, as drivers vent frustrations about city-wide delays. The state government project, announced during the 2018 state election, will eventually lead to traffic lights replacing roundabouts at congested and unsafe intersections in Delacombe, Sebastopol, and Wendouree. Over the last 18 months, work has been under way at several of the intersections, but none are fully complete yet, and one is still without a detailed design. READ MORE: Ballarat road works: Months of pain ahead at intersections Regional Roads Victoria was asked for an update on each of the projects and an estimated completion time - to the month - but none was received. In Delacombe, works along Wiltshire Lane, at the Glenelg Highway at the Delacombe Town Centre, and at Latrobe Street have been ongoing for several months. The RRV website states the Latrobe Street works are expected to be complete "by mid-2022", depending on weather, but no detailed estimated completion time is mentioned. The Glenelg Highway works, according to the March update on the RRV website, only states work on the Wiltshire Lane leg will be complete by June 2022. Residents, workers, and business owners have experienced the full closure of Hertford Street at Albert Street for six weeks from February, but the street reopened at the end of March - but detours are still in place and some turns are blocked. Work at that intersection is expected to be complete by the end of the year, and will include bike boxes to improve cyclist safety. Further south, Docwra Street will be closed until the end of June as works get started on another set of traffic lights - this upgrade, which also includes building additional lanes, is also expected to be complete by the end of the year. The Gillies Street and Gregory Street West intersection remains almost finished - construction was completed months ago but the traffic lights won't be activated until "mid-2022". According to RRV, final designs are still some time away for the Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road, despite the upgrade being announced four years ago. Construction is expected to begin by mid-year, but no reason was given for the design delay. RRV's Grampians region director Michael Bailey said in a statement the upgrades will provide more traffic capacity. "More cars are travelling on our roads than ever before, and more demand means a need for improved infrastructure, which is why we are upgrading the area's busiest intersections," he said. "We will continue to keep the public informed about works and expected completion dates - ensuring we're getting upgrades done as quickly as possible, while also maintaining a high level of quality." Elsewhere, work on the shared path extension along Sturt Street continues, with a pedestrian crossing across Drummond Street expected to be activated in May, while council continues works east of Dawson Street. IN THE NEWS Council has also closed parts of Wendouree Parade while tram track works begin, while Dawson Street South will be closed from April 11 until April 29. The TAC is also calling for expressions of interest from community groups, particularly in regional areas with ideas to improve road safety, with grants available - according to the state government, previous projects included lower speed limit trials, council road safety strategies, community education programs, safe cycling routes at schools and improved pedestrian crossing safety. More information is available from the TAC website.

