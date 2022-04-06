Offender avoids jail after drunken strike causes 'devastating' injuries to relative

news, latest-news,

A man changed the course of his relative's life when he elbowed him to the face in a drunken 'obnoxious' state, causing 'devastating' and serious injuries. The victim was knocked out and hit a table and chair as he fell flat on the outdoor deck at his Dereel property, then began convulsing and had a fit. The offender Jacob Ronald Larkin, 32, continued to yell and scream that he would kill the victim next time, before he walked away from the property and was arrested by police. Judge Gabriele Cannon said Larkin 'insisted on looking for trouble' that night, the evening of New Year's Eve leading into 2019, and had become increasingly 'obnoxious'. "The effects of the injury (the victim) suffered are of an enduring nature and had a devastating impact upon him," she said during sentencing remarks at the County Court on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. He could not remember who he was and did not recognise the people around him when he regained consciousness. He suffered a fractured cheekbone and spent a week in hospital and four days in a rehabilitation centre with amnesia and weakness in the left side of his body. The victim continues to suffer pain, memory loss, poor concentration, vision disturbance and can no longer operate his business or work due to his injuries. He continued to see medical specialist for more than a year for his acquired brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder symptoms - he would re-experience the traumatic event through distressing dreams. "He had plans for the future... he has lost his ability to earn an income and lead a happy and fulfilling life," Judge Cannon said. The court heard Larkin experienced mental health issues, childhood trauma, drug and alcohol addiction and was diagnosed with ADHD. Judge Cannon said she took into account the hard work Larkin had put in to get his life back on track since the offending, restoring his mental health, addressing his drug use and working to get a qualification to help others address their substance abuse issues. She said the imposition of a term of imprisonment would undo all this hard work and lead to significant deterioration of his mental health. "After great deal of consideration and bearing in mind jail is a last resort... I have come to the view, only just, that a suitably crafted community corrections order can accommodate the weight I must attach to all sentencing considerations," she said. "I cannot see any utility in sending you to jail, but make no mistake if you commit any further offences or fail to comply with the order I will have very little hesitation in sentencing you to a term of imprisonment." Larkin was sentenced to a three-year community corrections order with 200 hours of unpaid community work, assessment and treatment for drug use, judicial monitoring, psychological treatment and programs to address offending behaviour. Judge Cannon said she would have imposed a sentence of four years' imprisonment with a three year non-parole period if Larkin had pleaded not guilty to the offending. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/782ea4c9-b036-4f8b-94a6-a6ad1f8d822e.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg