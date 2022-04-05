news, latest-news,

AUSTRALIA'S best wheelchair basketballers will be in Ballarat next week for the inaugural 3x3 Wheelchair Nationals which will be played at Selkirk Stadium. In all, 10 teams from South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria will go head-to-head in a bid to claim the inaugural 3x3 Wheelchair Junior National Championship which will then be followed by the Kevin Coombs Cup which sees the best wheelchair athletes from around Australia represent their state in the traditional five-on-five format. The 3x3 Hustle will be held next Wednesday April 13 and teams will be mixed, and in under-24 men and under-25 women age groups, with two teams competing per state. Among those set to roll onto court include Australian Paralympian Isabel Martin (Victoria) and Kevin Coombs Cup Gold medalist Frank Pinder (Western Australia). Head of NBL 3x3 Hustle Jaele Patrick said the Kevin Coombs Cup will span from 14-17 April, alongside the Australian U18 Championships, making Ballarat the place to be during the school holidays for basketball fans. "Holding a nationals tournament for wheelchair athletes has long been on our radar, so to finally be able to bring it to life during a bumper week of basketball is a great result," Patrick said. "We can't wait to see the best junior wheelchair athletes around the country play hard, fun and fair 3x3 hoops for the first time in a national format." Head of Operations, Wheelchair and 3x3 National teams Priyanka Karunakaran said 3x3 basketball was strategically important for the sport. "This is a great opportunity for states to participate in this exciting format. Australia's first opportunity to compete in wheelchair 3x3 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this July," Karunakaran said

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/ae8f35d0-4ef2-49be-b3c4-5d4b7ec147a2.jpeg/r0_47_627_401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg