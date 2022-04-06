Partners in love and crime denied bail after using a company card to pay for accommodation

news, latest-news,

Ballarat police have been successful in their attempt to ensure two repeat offenders remained in jail, after they were arrested for allegedly using a stolen card to book thousands of dollars of hotel accommodation. Tykeisha Beasley, 23, and John Kaiser, 26, applied for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday. Nominal informant Senior Constable Paul Fuller said the couple used a business card in another person's name to book four nights of accommodation at a Ballan caravan park on April 2, costing $1000. Two days later they allegedly used the same stolen card to pay for $1200 worth of accommodation at a Port Melbourne hotel. The court heard an employee of the company became aware of the unauthorised transactions on April 4 and contacted police. Police tracked the couple down and they were arrested the same evening. The couple is charged with earlier alleged offending on January 18, accused of going into a Ballarat Central massage business and stealing a cash box containing $950 when staff were not watching. Police allege they cut a hole in a fence to enter a Ballarat car yard on February 5 and attempted to break into locked cars and start the motors of two cars. The same month they allegedly grabbed an Eftpos machine when their card would not complete the purchase and pushed buttons to process three refund transactions onto their own card. Beasley was allegedly found with eight grams of methamphetamine in her possession, almost three times the traffickable amount, when she was arrested on April 4. Police allege they also found her with $750 in cash and an Eftpos card in the name of another person. Senior Constable Fuller said both accused had more than 200 charges in their criminal history, including offences while on bail. Beasley's defence lawyer Patrick Crowle said the prosecution case for many elements of the alleged offending was lacking and in some cases reliant on a circumstantial case. "Her identity and involvement is in dispute in some of the incidents," he said. Representing himself, Kaiser said he could be bailed to live at his mum's property, he had an intellectual disability, NDIS support and had completed an intensive court bail program in the past. Magistrate Michael McNamara said he denied bail because Beasley had no proper plan in place for housing and Kaiser had no plan to prevent further offending. They will return to court in May.

