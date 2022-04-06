Council seeking input on children's plan

news, latest-news, children's plan, Municipal Early Years Plan, draft, feedback, community, Ballarat

City of Ballarat is seeking community feedback on its draft four-year plan to guide the provision of social services which cater for the health and wellbeing of children aged 12 years and younger in the region. The draft 2022-2026 Municipal Early Years Plan was developed in close consultation with the community, including children, throughout 2020 and 2021, with a view to identifying strategies which would enable the city to become a child-friendly place for all children, regardless of a child's socio-economic status. Building on a snapshot of the region's demographics, which features family violence, social disadvantage, higher than average infant mortality and homelessness as among its most prominent challenges, the report outlines strategies centred on six goals designed to reduce social inequity and improve the long-term health and learning outcomes of Ballarat children. City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said at the core of the draft plan was a recognition of the importance of early childhood in shaping the trajectory of a person's life. "We know that early childhood is such a critical time in the development of a person's development," she said. "And we want to ensure that the children of our city and their families are given access to the best quality services and opportunities possible to support them in developing into healthy, thriving and confident human beings." Cr Johnson added that housing and food insecurity were among the most pressing challenges for many families in Ballarat. "In a lot of households, children simply don't have that food security and access to basic materials that allow children to learn and be comfortable," she said. "We also know that around 369 children aged nine years or younger were homeless at some stage in 2018, which paints a pretty bleak picture. So, there's clearly so much that we need to do in this space." IN OTHER NEWS It's a sentiment shared by City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney, who said the plan was a testament to the importance the council attaches to the wellbeing of its youngest residents. "We are looking forward to hearing from the community about this plan because we really want to make sure we are doing every we can to make sure Ballarat is a great place for kids," he said. "Our growing city really needs our residents' input into plans like these to make sure the right services, facilities, and programs are being provided for children and families into the future that are inclusive of the needs of all of our community." City of Ballarat is a major provider of health, community and early years services for children and family, from kindergarten, childcare and playgroups to community libraries and playgrounds. Members of the community wishing to provide feedback on the new City of Ballarat Municipal Early Years Plan can do so by visiting the mySay consultation hub between now and 1 May 2022. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

