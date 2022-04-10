news, latest-news,

Hepburn Shire Council is searching for a builder to complete conservation works to Creswick Town Hall. The condition upgrade project is out to tender after council secured $500,000 state government funding to complete improvements to the 146-year-old building last year. Hepburn Shire Council Mayor Tim Drylie said the project aimed to upgrade and refresh the town hall to make sure it remained an important community asset. "It is frequently used, more now we are out of lockdowns," he said. "It most recently housed the storm recovery unit and last weekend it was extensively used for CresFest. "There are historic elements there and it has an ongoing role in terms of that community utility and a gathering point for our local people." Works will include repairs and painting to the facade, windows and doors, general repairs focusing on eliminating water ingress, masonry and crash repairs and creating a compliant all-abilities entrance. The roof will also be updated and the flagpole replaced. The scope of works was determined through a condition report commissioned in 2019, with detailed designs completed in the lead up to the tender process. Council will contribute $148,000 to the upgrade project. Creswick Town Hall was opened in 1876, with the building design the subject of an architectural competition. It is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register for its architectural and historical significance. Cr Drylie said investigation into the need for interior upgrades to the hall would be a future consideration. "I have been receiving community feedback coming out of CresFest last weekend that there is a number of things that could be done internally to improve the functionality and amenity of the space," he said. "We don't currently have the funds to do that, it is not part of the scope of this particular project, but as a living working building I would expect some time in the near future we might look at that. "I believe it can probably be more well utilised into the future given its importance and some internal upgrades will help facilitate that. "There has been some internal works done in the not too distant past with the new commercial kitchen that has gone in and blinds. The outlook is really good for the town hall." Council is expected to make a decision on the company which will complete the upgrade works at the May meeting. Works are expected to be completed this year. Clunes Town Hall also received an upgrade to its facade last year. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/6d74569f-0a12-4cb0-b7d7-5fa3f5f9d154.jpg/r0_288_5472_3380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg