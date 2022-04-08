news, latest-news,

There have been plenty of player and coach movements across Ballarat and Central Highlands football and netball competitions this summer but the changes extend beyond the boundary line and courts. Competitions have moved to new scoring and record keeping systems, providing plenty of challenges for league and club administrators. Football scores and teams have moved to a new platform PlayHQ under an AFL initiative. Australian Community Media, owner of The Courier, has invested considerable resources supporting leagues and clubs navigate the changes. ACM has also developed its own software to access the new system. Some aspects of Play HQ are still being finalised and as a result the comprehensive football scores we provide each Monday will, in the short term, lack the usual detail. This is no fault of The Courier, leagues or clubs but rest assured ACM is working very closely with PlayHQ and the AFL. We will continue working to iron out the issues and will keep you updated. We apologise in advance for any incomplete results but please be patient as we and volunteers at leagues and clubs find solutions. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/9ac26336-e307-4486-9e44-358ddc04a2ac.jpg/r0_134_2608_1608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg