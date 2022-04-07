news, latest-news,

Gold mining in Ballarat continues to have a large economic impact, with the local government area ranked fourth for direct expenditure into the community. The Minerals Council of Australia's Victorian division surveyed the five operating mines in the state, which includes the Ballarat Gold Mine owned by Singapore-based Golden Point Group. According to the survey report, Ballarat also had the second highest direct resident employment and salary expenditure, after Greater Bendigo, where the successful Fosterville Gold Mine operates. READ MORE: Hunt for gold around Ballarat continues Across western Victoria - which includes Ballarat and the Stawell Goldmines which reopened in 2019 - direct expenditure was $131.7 million, with 390 full-time equivalent employees, and 445 local suppliers. The total economic impact for the state in 2020-21 is estimated at $1 billion, with $245.8 million from western Victorian operations - this includes direct spending through wages and supplies. MCA Victoria executive director James Sorahan said the majority of that money stayed in the Victoria, and in particular in the regions. "If you have a mine in town, it can bring huge economic benefits, because it costs a huge amount of money to run a mine," he said. "Each mine spends at least $70m per year just to operate (and) most of that stays in the region because we don't have as much fly-in-fly-out (workers), the workers live locally, and there are local businesses that can supply those mines." It's expected the survey will continue annually so the MCA can track spending and employment changes, he added, particularly as exploration continues. GALLERY: Exploring the Ballarat gold mine While exploration - separate to mining - was not included in the survey, Mr Sorahan noted more than $200 million was spent on minerals exploration in Victoria in the last year. "We're very optimistic it'll lead to new mines in the future, a lot of the exploration is still in the early stages, but Victoria is estimated to still have as much gold left in the ground as has been extracted since the gold rush," he said. "There's a lot still there, it's a matter of finding it." IN THE NEWS In Ballarat, the gold mine was investigated by the mining regulator last year after a string of alleged incidents, including a mine collapse, while community opposition to gold exploration in the Wombat State Forest is continuing. Mr Sorahan said there is an "ongoing conversation" with industry occuring. "We need community support to mine, so it's absolutely critical to us," he said. The full report is available online. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/3a5b038e-e229-4709-b68f-086e9fadec66.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg