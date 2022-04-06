Man airlifted in critical condition after Yendon incident

news, latest-news,

A man has been airlifted to Melbourne in a critical condition following an incident in Yendon Wednesday morning. Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to a property in Yendon about 8am. "A male patient is currently being airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition," a spokesperson said in a statement. The exact circumstances around the incident are being investigated. MORE TO COME Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/d342791e-1917-46c2-a48d-42766e3a313f.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg