CHFL games to be livestreamed by The Courier in 2022

news, latest-news,

Football is back and The Courier is enhancing it's coverage. The Courier is thrilled to announce it will be live streaming a Central Highlands Football League game each week. This weekend, digital subscribers to The Courier will be able to watch the Dunnstown v Buninyong clash live from Dunnstown Recreation Reserve at 2.30pm this Saturday, April 9. You can read how each club is faring for the start of the season here: If you are not yet a subscriber, be sure to sign up here to keep up to date with all of the Central Highlands Football League action and to catch the livestream each week. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/fa6d479b-5b32-481c-8eb5-5e877a99cc77.jpg/r0_259_4457_2777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg