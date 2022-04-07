Pacesetter Mr Audacious favourite for Ballarat Cup

news, latest-news,

Gippsland speedster Mr Audacious has been installed a clear favourite for Friday nights' group 2 SJC Concreting Ballarat Cup, 450m. He tops the market after running the fastest heat time. Mr Audacious, which is trained by Rachael Busuttil at Kilmany near Sale, is lightly raced, but is quickly making a name for himself with five wins in seven starts. Although he was having his first look at the Morshead Park circuit, Mr Audacious produced a scintliating time of 24.79 seconds, just 0.1 seconds outside the track record, to establish himself as the one to beat. While box four is not ideal, he is a quick beginner and saluted at his only start in the blue. Last year's cup winner Ferdinand Boy has drawn seven and 2020 winner will jump from two. BALLARAT Greyhound Racing Club has secured a bonus feature meeting. It will host the finals night of Australia's richest regional greyhound series, the $1.175m Pink Diamond, on Friday, June 17. The series for Vicbred greyhounds, will feature heats at Warragul, Shepparton, Bendigo and Geelong on june 9 and 10. The finals night will incorporate 12 feature finals across a range distances for various classes. The meeting was originally scheduled for Warragul, but the club is unavailable for racing on that date. The Pink Diamond series will incorporate a boost of almost $300,000 in prizemoney and breeder bonuses

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/7556c649-1634-45bb-b4f3-c86ee61305bd.jpg/r1_39_767_472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg