One of the founders of the modern Federation University, Dr William Pryor AO, has died aged 95. Dr Pryor was heavily involved in the creation of the independent University of Ballarat in the late 1980s, and was part of its evolution from the Ballarat College of Advanced Education into Ballarat University College. Dr Pryor was well-known in the community - he trained as a veterinarian, and achieved great success in Australia and overseas. He became Dean of the Veterinary School at the University of Queensland, and later at Massey University in New Zealand, and was highly regarded for his international services to the development of Veterinary Science and accreditation of courses, especially in South-East Asia and the Pacific. He was awarded the Order of Australia in 2001 for his services to this profession. In the late 1980s, he and his wife Ann retired home to Scotsburn, and Dr Pryor joined the BCAE council during a period of great upheaval. He was among the group that pushed for an independent university in Ballarat - in 1990, BCAE became part of Melbourne University, and was fully independent by 1994. At this time, Dr Pryor was president of the council, millions of dollars were raised for new facilities, before becoming the university's first deputy chancellor. He remained active in university life even after he left the board, according to Federation University's immediate past chancellor Dr Paul Hemming. "Bill put plenty of pressure on the government to try and recognise BCAE as a university - it was a difficult time, because a lot of people around Victoria, and Melbourne itself, weren't all that enthusiastic about a university establishing itself in the regions like Ballarat," he said. "Bill, and others in the community, put a lot of pressure on, and put a lot of work into that - finally, Ballarat got a pathway there." "He stayed on that university council for several years - he really was a key figure, and did a lot of work around Victoria in promoting the university. "I joined the university in 2006 - by then Bill had moved off, but he was still very keen and interested in the university, he maintained that interest for many years after that." Dr Hemming recalled the controversy around the university's expansion across Victoria and the potential name change from the University of Ballarat to Federation University in 2014. IN THE NEWS "Bill was pretty disappointed with that, as he'd been heavily involved in the process over many years and wanted to maintain its name as Ballarat, and I think he drummed up a lot of support for that," he said. "I think he's an important character in the university himself, and for pushing the important issue of providing tertiary education to people out there in the community - in his day, in Ballarat, but now a lot bigger. "He certainly left his mark on the university." Dr Pryor leaves five sons - Jamie, Rick, Steve, Malcolm and Angus - as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/06ba67f5-9ab9-409e-a7fc-4cc45f9f7e14.jpg/r372_429_2551_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg