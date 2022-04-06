news, latest-news,

WELCOME to the second part of our Central Highlands Netball League season preview. Across three days, we'll speak to every club about their preparations for what will be one of the biggest premiership seasons in living memory. After two years ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year promises to be one of recovery as our Saturday afternoon pastime returns in 2022. Coach's comments: Bec McCahon and Kara Stephens A Grade coaches: We're definitely looking for improvement, the girls have been training really hard and there's a very positive feel around the club, so hopefully that'll transpire on the court. I think our improvement is going to come from structure and the girls are working really hard to get it done. We're probably quite a young team, so we'll be looking to gain experience and bring a lot of the younger players through with the more experienced players. We'll have young players right throughout the court. We've picked up a few new players to the club and team this year and they seem to be gelling quite well at the minute and we'll go from strength-to-strength. We've been training training really hard since February, hopefully that will pay off when the season starts. I think everybody is very keen to get back on the court and have a full season of netball. We've had a few COVID issues, but hopefully with a strong list and plenty of numbers we can manage it. It's a big test first up against Learmonth, but I think the girls are keen for a big challenge. I think Newlyn worked really hard a few years ago to get back to playing finals, so we certainly want to get back to that point again and keep going up from there. We've got good numbers, Newlyn has always had good juniors, so it's something we want to capitalise on and make the most of. Coach's comments: Kerry Lightfoot A Grade Coach: I think we've got some continuity, we've got some fresh blood in the B and C Grade team which is a good for us as we really built through the season last year. It's be good to consolidate that, continue on from our form last season. I think the club has been together for quite a long time and it's part of the reason I'm out there as you get a feel, a vibe, once you move into the place, they are all incredibly welcoming which was a big attraction for me. I'm very happy with the list, we were really improving last season, setting high standards and consolidating is what we need to do at the moment. Last season we drew Kate Omeara, who ended up being the league best and fairest, so that was a big inclusion to have a leader on court like Kate. It's her leadership and just what a great person she is, her leadership is very important. Teamwork is a key. We're building team strategy and a tight unit with really good process which backs each other up, we don't want superstars, but seven players on court who are doing their job, fulfilling their role, that's what we are working on. Our strengths are teamwork and improving our skills and fitness because we're not tall. Being fit will be really important for us. We had a really good hit-out against Redan and accounted quite well for ourselves. We had all of our defenders missing and had some fill-ins, but you get a feel about whether you're continuing on from last season or you've lost a bit, and I can see the girls are continuing on. They're really fit and ready to hit the court and it's clear they are remembering everything we worked on last season and we're certainly aiming to continue that march forward. I'm really happy with how things are looking right now at the moment. Coach's comments: Lauren Williams A Grade coach: Pre-season's been really good, we've had great numbers turn-out, I was getting a little worried at the beginning of the year but we've pulled through with three choc-a-bloc teams and everyone's been turning up all pre-season, we're raring to go. We're going to have to manage the isolation stuff all year I reckon, there will be people going out with COVID or close contacts having to quarantine and we've had issues with practice matches and things, but it's something we have to take it as it comes and if we need to bring players up to fill those spots it's what we have to do. It will be frustrating particularly in the A Grade when you have your best players go down. We've lost a few in terms of players moving interstate and moving to different towns but we've retained the majority of the teams which is nice. We've picked up a few recruits in Lucy Gstrein a shooter from Ballan, she's a good tall player and knows how to hold her position, she's been a great asset with great energy around the team and everyone is playing and feeding her well. We've got a new mid-courter named Lauren Kinnersly who was out at Learmonth previously to this and she's been another great bit of energy into the side. We're lucky enough that we've been able to bring up a previous B Grade player in Isabelle Fahey to fill her spot and it will be fantastic to watch her to bring more excel and improve from B grade to A Grade. For what I've seen in pre-season, we're adapting to adjust to styles and play, definitely a strength on court will be having that motivation throughout the whole game no matter what is happening on court, it's what I love to see as a coach. We were just out of the top eight last year and we were the only team to play every top eight side which I thought we came away well I'm hoping to see us coming back into the top eight and top six. Everyone's excited to see how much we can excel as individuals but also as a team. Coach's comments: Ben Francis A Grade coach: I'm rapt to be the new coach, we're really looking forward to the season. We're going through a bit of a change in players, so we're really focused heavily on our juniors this year and bringing the 18-21-year-old girls through the system. We're heavily focused on player development this year. I've always been heavily involved in sport, I was coaching for Eureka Netball Club at the Ballarat Netball Centre and I coached 11s, 13s, and 15s for about three to four years and the opportunity came up and with the new club president at Springbank, I had a chat with him and suggested I was really looking forward to stepping that back up a bit and he said he was excited to try something fresh and vibrant. This is brand new. I've always been in the country, I was a Creswick boy growing up and played for Creswick in the CHFL in the football, but I see it as an opportunity to give back into the community. I'm keen to bring back the community spirit into what I do. We've got a lot of new faces, bringing through some young girls. A lot of the older Springbank girls who have been well known have either moved on or are semi-retired. We're looking like a very young side. I'd love to think we'd be mid-pack. I'd love to have some good wins and I'm sure there will be times we get beaten as well, but I feel whatever happens this year will be great for the club development. We're probably on more of a 3-5 year plan of rebuilding. We're going with pace, we're lacking a little bit of height, we've still got some great people who are still dedicated on and off the court. We've got a couple of younger girls in Ellie McClure and Katie Jackson, who were part of the rowing championship winning team, they've been huge in commitment as well, another name to look out for is Maddy Duggan, who's another young girl coming through, these are the players we're really keen to transition in the next two to three years and get them up-and-running in the A-Grade side. Coach's comments: Mel Miller A Grade coach. It's been a brilliant pre-season. We've probably been training since November last year and had a big turnover of players and an influx of young talent which is awesome. I've just selected my teams now, we've played four practice matches and my A Grade team is young, talented, ready to grow and learn and build for the future. It's been really different to how I've ever coached before, just coming back after COVID and with a lot of other clubs it was hard at first to re-engage but I put out a lot about what I was doing and how i was willing to build a culture and the strategic plan for me. I think we've got three under 17s in A Grade and a couple of Under-19s as well. I don't think there's any players from last season. Jane Douglas who was off with a knee has come back is probably our most experienced player. We've got one young one, Maddy Smith with the height and her sister is currently playing VNL, there's her and the other young ones are Zali Clark was the best-and-fairest in the league for the under 17s last year, she'll come into the defence end and our two young mid-courters are both fast and fit, but young and inexperienced. The plan is to build this team over many years and most of them are home grown. The club has done really well with the footy and when i originally took the position, I was thinking I wasn't going to coach as I've done it for 20 years, I was planning on stepping (but) I loved the fact they had a five-year strategic plan and he asked me to be co-ordinator and coach and I saw that as a real challenge for me and I went 'okay', it's pretty exciting, I'm coaching the juniors as well, so I'm bringing that culture into the juniors. I think it will take a while (to gel) as we haven't had them together a great deal until now, it's something that's going to be going forward into the year and into next year. We played Ararat at the weekend and we got beaten by them and they were a team that I've told them to aim to be in the future, play together and get experienced. Bungaree v Rokewood-Corindhap, Learmonth v Newlyn, Creswick v Clunes, Dunnstown v Buninyong, Beaufort v Springbank, Hepburn v Ballan, Daylesford v Gordon, Carngham-Linton v Skipton, Waubra Bye. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

