A NEW set of stars are set to shine with Ballarat's biggest ballroom blitz dusting off dance shoes and preparing the glitter once more. The Ballarat Foundation will today launch the third Dancing With Our Stars gala event to raise money and awareness for the foundation's suite of programs to help break the cycle of community disadvantage. Well-known faces among the new batch of stars to hit the dance floor include Committee for Ballarat leadership program lead and psychologist Ellen Jackson, gym owner Sean Weir, radio personality Jack Van Der Heyden and Emily Sweet from Australian Community Media, which is The Courier's parent company. Radiologist Alicia Wang Sheludko and The Courier journalist Rochelle Kirkham are back in the mix after stepping out as stars last year, with Ms Kirkham and partner Rob Powell winning the judges' award. Ms Kirkham and Ms Wang Sheludko both continued dance with The Dance Studio Ballarat after their competition and will this time partner new stars through the steps. The Dance Studio's Shelley Ross will again volunteered hundreds of hours to train dancers and bring the show to life. Training is underway with each couple learning a different dance and coming together for a showstopping group number. It will be a return to a more traditional dance move this year after a pandemic-impacted event last year live-streamed and before a small live audience at Civic Hall. Dancing With Our Stars has raised more than $100,000 from two dance-offs and has fast become an vital fundraising channel for The Ballarat Foundation, which relies on community and business support. IN OTHER NEWS The Foundation distributed more than $146,000 worth in community grants last year to 423 beneficiaries. Key Foundation-run programs include the L2P learner driver mentoring, Ballarat Reads in partnership with Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Volunteering Ballarat. Participants are also challenged to meet fundraising targets and promote the foundation's work. All the glitter and fun returns for Dancing With Our Stars at The Mercure on June 25. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

