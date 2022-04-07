news, latest-news,

Fly fishing is one of those sports, like dragonboat racing, that doubles as a mental health booster, and as an excellent recovery mechanism for women who've gone through breast cancer surgeries. This week, charity Mending Casts introduced 10 more survivors of breast cancer to the sport, with a Casting for Recovery retreat in Ballarat. The Ballarat Fly Fishers Club kindly donated their facilities to help out, with participants buddied up with some veteran fishers to learn more about the sport. READ MORE: Lake Wendouree hosts Dragon Boats Victoria's Ballarat Regatta Mending Casts president, professional casting instructor John Billing said it was amazing to see the reaction once people got the hang of it. "The program that we run originated in the US, back in the early 1990s, and it was developed by a fishing guide and a surgeon specifically to help women recover from breast cancer surgery - mastectomies and lumpectomies," he said. "The action of moving a fly rod backwards and forwards has been proven through quite a lot of study and scientific research to be beneficial not only in the physical recovery for these women, but also in the mental recovery as well. "It's not everybody's cup of tea, some will connect to it in a different way than others, but even the camaraderie and the joint shared experiences at these events, you see the smiles on faces, they forget about their day to day troubles." In Ballarat, champion fly fisher Marian Miller said she was thrilled to help out as a volunteer. "I think this is a privilege to do something like this," she said. IN THE NEWS "The whole situation is just wonderful, what these people are doing is really good, and you can see the effect it has on the ladies that are here. "I fish just about every day, six or seven days a week - it's good for your mind, it's good for your body, you can just get out there and forget about all the hassles that are going on elsewhere, and just focus on the fish." More information on Casting for Recovery, and its men's cancer program Reel Recovery, is available online. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/1cd16df4-044a-4d08-87fe-8e4a7bb67e2f.jpg/r0_438_5002_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg