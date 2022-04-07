news, latest-news,

WELCOME to the third and final part of our Central Highlands Netball League season preview. Across three days, we've spoken to every club about their preparations for what will be one of the biggest premiership seasons in living memory. After two years ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year promises to be one of recovery as our Saturday afternoon pastime returns in 2022. As always, if you love the game, the place to go to for your Ballarat netball and football fix is The Courier. Scroll down to read about all the preparations of six clubs and listen in to each club's coach as they talk about the season ahead exclusively with The Courier. For Part one of the CHNL previews, click Here and for part two, click Here For your football previews, click below. CHFL Part 1 Here CHFL Part 2 Here CHFL Part 3 Here Coach's comments: Jacqui Hyde Creswick A Grade coach: We're feeling really good, we've had a great pre-season with some good practice matches over the last five weeks and we're ready to hit the court on Saturday. This is my first season coaching the A Grade and overseeing the coaching, so it was something we arranged really early. We'd been doing pre-season since the start of January but we had matches from the start of March and get people of court nice and early, get familiar with being on court and be well prepared. We've got a very different list going into this year, while we've maintained some, we did lose a lot of uni students last year who have finished their degree and gone onto placement somewhere, not in Ballarat. We have attracted a number of new players, but we're really happy with them. I feel like we've added a bit of everything, we've got some experience come back in, a bit of height. Michaela Jarvis is back after surgery last year, she'll be straight back into the A Grade team, a few that have decided to come back this year. We've got some speed, some height and some new blood so it will be good to see how we go. I'm so excited about the season, disappointed because I'm personally in isolation this week and will miss round one, but I'll be on FaceTime cheering them on from down the road, hopefully we get that stuff out of the way early. We've got a nice combined tight-knit group with a good feel to it. I feel like we do have depth, but we've got a bit of experience going through the grades, it's a really good mix I think, it'll be interesting to see how we go against other teams in the Central Highlands. Coach's comments: Carly Post A Grade coach: I'm very excited, given I've got no particular experience in this league, it'll be really nice to know where we sit. I've seen a lot of potential, I sort of came in thinking given we hadn't had a lot of success at the senior level over the past couple of years I might have to go hard recruiting and get a whole bunch into the club but the club has done such an amazing job with its juniors that all the bones of the A Grade were already there. We've had a couple of girls come across, Samantha Whelan is the wife of Jake Whelan who's played at Daylesford previously, she's my age and having someone with a bit of experience into a leadership role has been helpful and then her sister-in-law Rebecca Burns, she's come across and having that experience has made such a difference. Then you've got a good six girls who have been at the club their whole life, just needed that experience and confidence and it's come together so nicely. I haven't really gone out and recruited at all, it's been amazing. The three hitouts we've had against Kyneton, Lancefield and Trentham we've been very good, I'm pretty excited. Having the experience of Sam and Bec has brought a whole layer for the girls. We do have a bit of height at each end, but because a lot of the girls have played with each other, the vision on the court is very good. They are also really young, so they've got the legs we've got Olivia Leonard she's a gun with her athleticism, we've got a lot of depth in players who can play in any position. A lot of the girls are multi-sport athletes, either rowing or footy as well, so they are just really skilled and will be great assets. Coach's comments: Sally McKay A Grade coach: We're going pretty good, we've managed to retain most of our players from last year and then the few we've had drop off for different reasons we've managed to replace with new recruits, so our team probably looks like we should be stepping up a notch from where we were last year. Basically it's our attack end where we have got some new players, we've got Alex and Georgia Smith as well as Liz Carson in the goal area as well as picking up Ashleigh Davis who is a defender. Ash is quite tall and athletic in defence, in the attach end, Alex is a reasonably tall shooter and has played at Hepburn in the past more as the holding attacker, whereas Liz is more the moving shooter. There will be a bit of a mix-up in the ring which will be nice. We've had an up-and-down pre-season with illnesses and people away and we've had a couple of practice matches that haven't quite worked out the way we hoped, we are still getting those girls to get some court time together. the signs are there that they will gel but it might take a little bit of time to come together. Our first up team is Buninyong is which will be enormous challenge for us. The draw didn't end up working in our favour last year with the games that we missed through the COVID rounds which was unfortunate, but having said that, we still need to be more competitive against those top four teams, we sort of didn't really have a competitive game against, we need to step it up against those types of teams. If things are working well, it's our centre court are working well, those girls played together last year and have played together for a few years, they are quite used to each other and then our three defenders we've kept know each other well. We've got some great juniors coming up over the next two to three years and it's a real focus of the club to have a great club and great atmosphere happening so those girls want to stay around at Dunnstown once they have finished their junior years. Coach's comments: Ciane Van Dyken A Grade coach: We thought we would be struggling for numbers, but we've managed to pull across some people who we were friends with which has been nice. Last season we had something like 45 girls, but this year we are scraping through with the mid 20s, which is okay, but it will mean we are giving girls more opportunity to swap between grades. I think we've got a bit of a different start to the season than we usually have out at Gordon, I know we start off with Daylesford which will be a good start to the season. I think it's one we need to go in heads-down, bum-up because we don't know what they're coming in with, we'd imagine they'll have a whole new side and if anything, it'll be a team they've been working towards obtaining for a couple of years. Last year, everyone who played for Gordon last year was in their mid 20s and a lot have set off on their new paths and careers this year, no doubt COVID has had a big play in losing motivation, but I think the biggest thing is we've had a lot of people have relocated so what we have left is locals or still studying. I think it'll be a lot trickier to anticipate how other teams are going to perform. Word around town with every club is that there are struggles, but for us we just need to go out there with what we're capable of, we're a short side, so a short, quick game is our best game, so we can't throw too soft because we don't have the tall players to catch. Realistically through the year, I'd like to think all teams can get back into the top eight again, but at this stage we just can't anticipate where we'll be. Coach's comments: Amy Billiet A Grade coach: It's certainly a brand new look, having had a legacy holding coach in Gary (Cooke) moving off to the Bendigo league, we have spent the pre-season rebuilding. We're not lacking confidence going into round one, but there's definitely a different vibe and focus. We're primarily fostering the juniors through for the next year. We've named our captain in Briony Ferrier, then in centre court we've got Tegan Nixon and Demi Henderson, we've got a strong shooting line-up with Sarah White and defensively with Michelle Carling, Tegan, Briony and Demi are returning players but there will be a few names in the squad who are new to the club. We've got Ballan first up and just seeing how teams match-up will be the theme going forward. Our numbers were a little bit stronger at the start of pre-season but we have dipped. We could have run an A, B and C but we think that may have put too much pressure on the juniors, so we have decided to run an A and B with the talent to go with that and spend more time deliberately focusing on the juniors in 17s and 15s, rather than pushing them to perform in two games. I'd be happy with mid-table, but we're only going to learn with time and 2019 was such a long time ago, there's a lot that's happened in the meantime and we haven't strung this many game together. My coaching style is very different to Gary's as well, my focus will be on fitness, fun and friendship and coming back to one-another on teh court. It might result in where we sit on the table, but it'll be a positive within the club and community. Transition is a nice way to put it. We're nicely balanced, we've got quite a lot of height in defensive and goal circle and good speed in the centre court. Coach's comments: Jordan O'Keefe A Grade coach: It's going well numbers wise by all accounts this year, I've taken on coaching A, B and C grades, but a week out from the start of the season, we're still finalising who will play in the A Grade team. After so long off, it's a week-by-week process at the moment. Us at the moment are fine, but I do feel for the clubs who are trying to dodge the COVID issues at the moment. We've had a lot of players return to the club who have previously particularly been part of B Grade and C Grade, so it's going to be a balance to make sure all three teams can be competitive as they can be without putting individuals under more pressure than they might be when they come back. By the last training session this week we'll name the seven players for the A Grade squad, there's been a bit of a shuffle with it all. We've had a really golden period and we know things go in cycles, we're not rebuilding, but we have a core group who have played together, so one of our strengths will be our speed through centre court. We're not expecting to blow games out, but we're determined to make sure we're competitive against the stronger sides. We're going to see many of the traditionally stronger clubs in the first half of the season. For us, finals is something we aim for each year, I'm excited to see how it all connects together. The main new recruits will be our goaling combination from B Grade who's moved into the A Grade side in Emily Findlay and Shianne Milera. We had a really strong B Grade side last year, so they've been given the opportunity to move up. Last year, they were playing across both grades and they've earned the opportunity to play A Grade after a number of seasons. Bungaree v Rokewood-Corindhap, Learmonth v Newlyn, Creswick v Clunes, Dunnstown v Buninyong, Beaufort v Springbank, Hepburn v Ballan, Daylesford v Gordon, Carngham-Linton v Skipton, Waubra Bye.

