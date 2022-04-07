CHFL president: return to 'normality' offers so much for community

news, latest-news,

Central Highlands Football League president Doug Hobson says there is a real need to get country football and netball back to some normality after battling with impacts of COVID-19 for the past two seasons. He sees three key reasons for the need to get out playing again. "There's physical aspect, mental health aspect and monetary aspect. "We need to get a flow going," Hobson said. "We know how much everyone loves their football, but it is difficult to know how much damage battling through two years of COVID-19 has done to the fabric of what we do." The 2020 CHFL season was completely abandoned, and last year featured an interrupted home and away series before finals were cancelled. "It's great just to be getting people back and acquainted with what they know so well and enjoy so much," he said. "It's the lifeblood of many communities. Towns lose schools and other services, but we'd all like to think that a football club is going to remain a core activity. "We need to make sure they remain viable and that's why it's so important to be up and running again." Hobson said while there could be no certainty about what the future might hold, with the odd twist and turn likely this year, he felt confident the CHFL and other competitions would avoid the major bumps in the road of the past two years. He is looking forward to getting the opening round on Saturday under the belt for everyone. "Everyone's done a great job across football and netball to get to this point. "It'll be great to have round one completed and then give everyone time to take stock over an Easter break. "Then we can get into the season full swing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/e5d5479a-6476-428c-9903-dd51da32c8f4.jpg/r2694_1034_3636_1566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg