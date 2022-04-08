news, latest-news,

DAYLESFORD'S return to A-Grade netball in the Central Highlands Netball League will not be a case of simply making up the numbers, with the club's new coach setting lofty goals for her young players. A-Grade coach Carly Luke, a seven-time grand finalist and multiple premiership winner with Geelong Amateur in the Bellarine Football Netball League, says she expects the club to be challenging for a top four position within two years. "I've spent a lot of time in Daylesford and I had heard they'd struggled for a couple of years and I always said that when the opportunity was right I wanted to come down and get involved," Luke said. "Just meeting (club president) Carson (White), I was just so impressed because the focus wasn't just on being competitive, it was about building club culture and getting people back to the club which I really appreciate. "That really appealed to me to see a club that has really tried to focus on its juniors. We've had a lot of fun re-introducing structure, forging connections within the club and I think that is the bones of a strong club and where your success comes from. "I'm looking at this as a two-year project to get us back to being super competitive." Luke said she was saddened that any club would have to go through a situation where they needed to pull out of competition and it was one of her main reasons for jumping at the chance after an already successful career. "I'm really excited to bring something from my experience to the club," she said. "It's one of the big reasons I wanted to get involved. I just felt so supported and also empowered (in meeting the club). "I know sometimes when a new coach gets to the club, they are keen to push their philosophy on anyone, I've made it a point to engage and find out what they are looking for. "We want to be competitive, but we want people enjoying their netball. If we can do that and maybe get some wins on the board that will be the goal. My aim is, if we're not quite up to slipping into the top eight this year, to definitely be challenging to be top four next year." Daylesford hosts Gordon in CHNL round one. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/1c14ff65-39c2-4ba3-a5f6-b50f399db587.jpg/r0_153_5568_3299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg