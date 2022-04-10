Who cares for carers? Calls for increased support for those who give their time to care for loved ones

news, latest-news,

For Ballarat resident Mary Hollick, caring for an unwell family member with an enduring mental illness can be a 24/7 unpaid job. "You live with hypervigilance because the needs of the people you are caring for is ever present," she said. "Broken sleep is a daily reality. If they come in with distress or a need, you wake." Hundreds of thousands of unpaid carers across the state and more than 2.5 million across Australia would share and understand Dr Hollick's experience, driven by compassion to be there for loved ones in need. The organisation representing them, Carers Australia, is calling on all political parties to commit to addressing the needs of carers in the lead up to the federal election. Carers Australia's Melanie Cantwell said the organisation was asking parties to appropriately recognise and value the carers who underpin health, aged care, disability care and social support systems. Dr Hollick said carers as a group were 'a bit invisible', but once your eyes had been opened to the lived experience of caring, you could not close them again. RELATED COVERAGE: Support services 'vital' to help carers through coronavirus pandemic She said she was hearing from many other carers they were 'tired' and they wanted the barriers to doing their role properly and easily removed. Ms Cantwell said political parties needed to commit to economic and financial security for carers, equitable access to respite care, strengthening recognition of carers and navigation support for carers. Dr Hollick said accessing respite was a big issue for carers and it was so important to give them a chance to rest and recharge. She said it was hard under the current system to have choice in location of respite and timely access. "Equitable and timely respite would mean carers could, if they chose to, increase their participation in paid work or education," Ms Cantwell said. Dr Hollick said there was a need for carers to have more legal recognition to be able to advocate for their loved ones with legal strengthening of the Carers Recognition Act She said the structure of the Carer Gateway, still largely based on the needs of aged care, did not always align with mental health carers needs. "The Carer Gateway is based on episodes of caring needs, but for a mental health carer it's a continuum - an 'episode' sadly means a hospital admission, so the intensity for the carer is not built into the support system," she said. "We have big bureaucracy from the health minister's office, through the states and through the local call centres where in practice carers can't access services according to their needs in a timely way. "I am suggesting we skip all the layers of bureaucracy and simply fund carers directly. "If carers have to produce receipts for the services they have accessed well and good, but if a carer wants a quiet night's sleep in a property of their choice to keep going, that is up to them, if they want some training, that is up to them. "Carers already live with enormous loss of income and no holidays, it is very hard for them to get out of the house and they live with the reality of a stolen retirement - let's remove all this bureaucracy. "Underpinning what I am saying is more respect for carers, don't treat them as disabled too. I am asking for better targeted money on people doing the caring, not more money." RELATED COVERAGE: Unpaid carers suffer increased stress during coronavirus pandemic The first National Carer Well-being Survey undertaken in 2021 revealed Australia's carers were two and a half times more likely to have lower well-being than the general population. More than half of carers surveyed (52.1%) feared they may not be able to continue their caring role. A survey of more than 1100 unpaid carers in Victoria showed 76 per cent reported increased levels of loneliness due to the pandemic, compared to 54 per cent reported by the general public. Adding to the psychological distress during COVID-19, carers were providing more care, including more complex care. Ms Cantwell said Carers Australia wanted specific mental health and well-being supports funded for carers. She said the organisation called on the government to name a Minister for Carers and a Commissioner for Carers to lead development of a new National Carers Strategy, after the last one lapsed in 2014. Dr Hollick is a mental health carer representative on the Tandem Participation Register and participates in advocacy, policy development and conferences. She also contributes to the Grampians Health consumer partnership program, where a diverse range of consumers can contribute to improve systems, processes, programs and services. It is estimated that the economic cost of the support provided by Victoria's carers is equivalent to over $19 billion every year.

