Ballarat workshops on how to become an anti-racist

"I applied for over 200 jobs when I moved to Shepparton," Israel Pfute told me. "And I didn't get one interview - not even close." "Wondering, one day, whether it was my name that was the issue, I changed my name to 'Israel Whiteman' in my job applications, and the next week I received five interviews." Mr Pfute, an anti-racism bystander trainer with the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council (BRMC) - the peak multicultural agency in the Central Highlands Grampians Region, was speaking to the mammoth task of the anti-racist. Contrary to popular belief, he said, racism isn't confined to overt, seemingly rare examples of racist violence or uncouth jokes. It instead most commonly manifests in a variety of seemingly inconspicuous ways, including the legion of unspoken, reductive assumptions made about a person's abilities, based on little more than a person's skin colour, ethnic heritage or - in Mr Pfute's example - foreign-sounding name. IN THE NEWS "Most people are not even aware of the extent of racism because the truth is most of it is not in your face - it's almost hidden," said Petrina Nani, also an anti-racist bystander trainer with the BRMC. In Ms Nani's case, landing a job interview was never overly challenging. But issues would often arise when she attended her interview. "I remember once walking in and I could just see in his [the interviewer's] eyes what he was thinking," she said, referencing her black skin tone. "Soon, he was asking me in a slow voice if I was even computer literate and he made the typing motion as he spoke." In a bid to unmask the depths of structural racism within the community, the BRMC is running a series of bespoke anti-racism bystander training workshops for a variety of different organisations, including City of Ballarat, local businesses, hospitals, and community clubs and organisations. BRMC chief executive Ann Foley said the project was motivated by a recognition that the vast majority of racist incidents that occur within our midst were not immediately obvious, meaning most people were blinded by racism's presence and ill-equipped to hold it to account. "Our thinking is despite the talent and the skills and the full participation by migrants and people of colour in our community, there is a lack of awareness, understanding and capacity to deal with many of the situations that arise that are racist," Ms Foley said. "The by-stander training provided by the workshops teaches the participants how to recognise racial prejudice and oppose racist incidents in a safe and constructive way." Kenyan-born Joy Juma, who serves as the BRMC chair and is a member of the Victorian government's anti-racism taskforce, said the workshops also showed participants the myriad ways in which racism distorts and makes a mockery of equal opportunity. Citing her own career as a nurse in the Wimmera, Ms Juma said most people of colour or non-Caucasian backgrounds would grow up with an implicit understanding that success in life would elude them unless they worked twice as hard as their white counterparts. "I was the first [black] nurse in Horsham and I had to make sure I knew my stuff without fail," she said. "And it was the same for all nurses from overseas who arrived after me." "Basic racism in the countryside and in rural areas is very common, so that's what we're trying to address with these workshops." It was a view shared by Irene Hughes, also a BRMC anti-racism bystander trainer, who said when she first arrived in Australia some years ago, her friends told her there was "no way" she would find employment in a rural city like Ballarat. Acknowledging that, the anti-racism workshops endeavour to bring the social and economic impact of racial discrimination into sharp relief - the immeasurable ways, for instance, it drastically shapes the victim's life chances in the form of employment or lack thereof, housing and mental health; but equally what it costs society collectively to disempower people from reaching their full potential and contributing to society. One recent study, for example, estimated the economic cost of racial discrimination in Australia to be within the vicinity of $21.1 and $54.7 billion for the period 2001 to 2011. The overriding aim of the anti-racism workshops, said Hee Young Lim - BCRM program coordinator - was therefore to raise awareness of the surprising prevalence of racism within the community - something, she said, which was only possible if people knew how to identify their own unconscious bias. "Our aim is to give the participant an opportunity to increase their awareness of racism and its impact on individuals and communities," she said. "We teach people how to intervene in a situation in a safe way and support the victim." On that view, perhaps the chief challenge underlying the anti-racism workshop is that it requires participants to identify and fully reckon with their whiteness - acknowledging, in the process, the unearned privileges and power that attach to whiteness - and how a failure to do so renders them willing participants in a society predicated on white privilege. Organisations interested in receiving anti-racism bystander training, or individuals interested in becoming an anti-racism bystander trainer, should contact Hee Young Lim at hy.lim@brmc.org.au. The BRMC is also running free anti-racism intercultural music workshops for young people aged 12 to 25 from late April through to late May. For more details, click here. 