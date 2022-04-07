Ballarat, time to think local, but dance and eat global

news, latest-news, Ballarat, intercultural ambassadors, multiculturalism, 2022

Ballarat, it's time to prepare your tastebuds, get your dancing shoes on and drop all preconceptions, because some of our new intercultural ambassadors have finally hit the scene. Introducing, first, Columbian-born Victor Sanchez, who boldly suggested he arrived in Ballarat with his wife four years ago after learning of the city's unparalleled weather. Sanchez, a tragic fitness fanatic at heart, is hoping to impart to Ballaratians the finer points of his culture, from its love of coffee through to its fabulous food and - most importantly - salsa dancing. "The best way to get to know people from different cultures is to get to know what food they eat and how they dance," he said, adding that he and his wife already teach all levels of salsa dancing at Ballarat's Eastwood Leisure Complex during the week, from beginners through to advanced. IN THE NEWS When pressed to define "beginners", he said he was open to developing a "beginners before beginners" class for those who were afraid of leaving their dignity on the dance floor. "I'll make the standard so low you can literally step over it," he quipped. Moving on to Ballarat-born Antonella Cupello, who is proudly flying the flag for Italy. Cupello, whose parents migrated to Ballarat in 1957, works as a disability-support officer and has long taught Italian on the side. Like Sanchez, she believes the key to intercultural harmony lies in food, but unlike Sanchez, Italian food is, in her view, difficult to surpass. "Food is a big unifying thing - it's a great way to bring people together," she said, noting it was damn hard to beat a traditional pizza or pasta. Next, there's the lovely Lilly Wright, who hails from a small town in Kota Tinggi, Malaysia, arriving in Australia seven years ago. Like Sanchez and Cupello, Wright, a self-taught baker and food connoisseur - who runs her own businesses Lilly Love Cakes and Flying Chillies while also working at the BRMC's A Pot of Courage - has her heart set on a massive intercultural food festival in Ballarat, which would feature her signature French-Malaysian cakes and desserts. "We all have a very big job about how we're going to share our cultures to the community," she said. "But food, we know, will bring the people together in Ballarat." It's a sentiment also shared by recently arrived Afghan-born Yaqook Kazan, who grew up in Pakistan and studied in Turkey. But, beyond food, Kazan is hoping to create a unified Afghan community in Ballarat, unshackled by the ethnic divides of his home country. "As ambassador, I want to show my culture off to the people of Ballarat," he said. "But I also want to establish an Afghan community in Ballarat where everyone is equal and we don't have separate ethnic identities." "When I came to Australia, I found Australia is welcoming everyone and everone is equally accepted." In a similar vein, Pakistan-born Anam Shahab - who moved from Dubai to Ballarat in 2018 with her family - is hoping she can help overcome general misconceptions about her culture and religion. "Unfortunately, there's a lot of negative perceptions about my religion - people think we're oppressed if we're wearing a headscarf or that Muslim men are very dominating, which is not the case," she said. "In Ballarat, I've finally found my home - it's a wonderful community and I want to present a positive image of my community to the wider Ballarat community." The City of Ballarat Intercultural Ambassador Program aims to enhance social cohesion within the community, celebrating all that makes the city a culturally diverse city. Ambassadors have a three year tenure. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/3074d82d-28e9-4b3c-8397-97422ae41e48.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg